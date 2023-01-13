UPDATE: Soccer’s Super League Could Begin in 2025

As reported by ESPN, Soccer’s Super League could be back on its way to forming.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said the Super League “could be a reality by 2025” as football awaits a court verdict on whether UEFA’s attempts to prevent the Breakaway competition’s launch breached European competition law.

Last month the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General delivered his non-binding opinion — rejecting the Super League’s claim that UEFA’s governance of European football is an illegal Monopoly — ahead of the tribunal’s final ruling, due in the coming months.- ESPN

Read more about the status of the Super League HERE

****************************************************** ****

Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?

We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?

Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:

Nominate an athlete or team: HERE

**************************************************

Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area Athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at the college level. Send us information on college athletes from the area with our simple form HERE

Where are they now? We feature Athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who excelled over the years and have moved on. Know of a former athlete, coach, or difference maker who we should feature? Know of a former standout competitor whose journey beyond central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information on Athletes and difference makers of the past with our simple form HERE

Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, administration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!