UPDATE: PIAA Boys Soccer Semifinal Round moved to Wednesday







The PIAA boys soccer Playoffs have come down to the Final Four teams in each classification across the commonwealth.

However, the Semifinal Round match-ups slated for Tuesday evening are now being moved back a day to Wednesday, due to impending weather issues across the state.

In Southwestern PA, there are just two teams remaining from WPIAL (District 7), as Seneca Valley (Class 4A) and Winchester Thurston (Class 1A) are on determined missions to win back-to-back state titles.

The sites and times were announced for the two WPIAL-related matches set to take place on Tuesday as Seneca Valley has the longer trek, all the way to Chambersburg, while Winchester Thurston will be playing against McConnellsburg in Johnstown (moved from Somerset).

PIAA Tournament Schedule / Results (WPIAL – District 7 teams)

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Semifinal Round

4A

5 p.m. – Seneca Valley vs Conestoga at Chambersburg HS

1A

7 p.m. – Winchester Thurston vs McConnellsburg at Somerste HS

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA

Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Championship Games – Mechanicsburg, PA

PIAA Tournament Results from the first two rounds

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Quarterfinal Round

4A

Class 4A Bracket

FINAL: Seneca Valley 3, Central Dauphin 0

3A

Class 3A Bracket

FINAL: Hershey 3, Umbridge 2

Bridgers fell to the Hershey Trojans 3-2 in a last minute dramatic finish. Goals by: Anthony Powell⚽️(16)

JJ Simms⚽️(17) 7 saves by Evan Scheib Still made history this year and so proud of this group. (14-8-1) after moving up to 3A… continued ⬇️ — Ambridge HS Boys Soccer (@BridgersBsoccer) November 12, 2022

FINAL: Cathedral Prep 3, Moon 0

Final: Cathedral Prep 3, Moon Area 0. pic.twitter.com/J7G2zHIYPj — Mike Copper (@ETNcopper) November 12, 2022

1A

Class 1A Bracket

FINAL: McConnellsburg 1, Charleroi 0

FINAL — Winchester Thurston 2, Eden Catholic 0

Previous PIAA results

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – First Round

4A

FINAL: Warwick 1, Pine-Richland 1(Warwick wins Penalty Kick Shootout, 3-2)

FINAL: Seneca Valley 7, State College 3

3A

FINAL: Moon 3Palmyra 2

FINAL: Umbridge 7, Bradford 0

FINAL: Erie Cathedral Prep 2, Plum 0

2A

FINAL: Harbor Creek 1, Deer Lakes 1 (Harbor Creek Advances on penalty kicks)

FINAL: Bedford 5, Beaver 0

FINAL: Mercyhurst Prep 3, Quaker Valley 3 (Mercyhurst Prep wins 5-4 on PKs)

1A

FINAL: Winchester Thurston 9United 0

FINAL: Charleroi 2Karns City 0

FINAL: Eden Christian 2Seneca 0

