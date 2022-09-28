Update On TJ Warren’s Status Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

Aside from all the drama that has surrounded this franchise over the last few months, the Brooklyn Nets put together a very underrated and impressive offseason resume.

Not only did they bring back Veteran Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton in free agency, but the Nets also signed TJ Warren to a minimum-like contract, a deal that could wind up being the Steal of the summer.

Warren was drafted 14th overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2014 and every year that he has been on the basketball court, he has shown major improvements in his game. Unfortunately, remaining on the court has been a problem for Warren, as he has not played in an actual game since December 2020 due to a left foot injury.

The Nets have high hopes that TJ Warren can be a key secondary contributor next to the likes of their three All-Stars in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons as this organization hunts for their first title, however, Warren’s status was still up- in-the-air Entering training camp.

The main breakout star of the 2020 NBA Bubble, Warren has been doing everything he can to get back on the floor sooner than later and he may very well be able to make his debut with Brooklyn within the first month or so of the 2022-23 regular season.

According to ESPN’s Nick FriedellTJ Warren will not be ready to start the season and head Coach Steve Nash said that this is not unexpected as Warren continues to make progress.

“My foot is feeling good. It’s healed. I’m just taking it easy, taking it slow,” Warren told Reporters recently. “[I’m] just making sure everything else is working and healthy. It’s been so long. Right now, I’m healed but I’m not cleared. Just taking it easy right now, making sure… It’s been a long process. I’ve been patient throughout the entire process. I’m definitely seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The aforementioned NBA Bubble was truly TJ Warren’s coming out party in 2020, as he averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 10 games with the Indiana Pacers there.

Having the ability to still be an impact wing at 29-years-old, many are anticipating Warren’s return to the court. He could absolutely be the key to the Brooklyn Nets finding success this season and if there is one thing he can provide them with that the Nets did not have last season, it is primary scoring off-the-bench.

The Nets are scheduled to begin the 2022-23 season at home on October 19, as they welcome Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans to Barclays Center.