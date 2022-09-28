Update On TJ Warren’s Status Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

Aside from all the drama that has surrounded this franchise over the last few months, the Brooklyn Nets put together a very underrated and impressive offseason resume.

Not only did they bring back Veteran Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton in free agency, but the Nets also signed TJ Warren to a minimum-like contract, a deal that could wind up being the Steal of the summer.

