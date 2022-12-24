UPDATE ON: Rookie Johnny Davis

Johnny Davis has had the weight of the world on him. They just got drafted to the Wizards. He plays the same exact position and role as the star of the team who happens to be one of the best players in the entire league, Bradley Beal. Also, not to mention, he is trying to find his footing in the NBA at this time. So, how have things gone so far for the rookie?

Things could be better. This is a unique situation for both Johnny Davis and the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have been struggling and Johnny Davis isn’t able to have an immediate impact at the moment due to the fact that he still doesn’t have much NBA experience. He has spent most of his time in the G-League with Capital City Go-Go where he is averaging 12 PPG.

When he is with the Washington Wizards and gets playing time, it’s garbage time at the end of a game the team knows they have lost. They haven’t logged a ton of minutes in any game so far this season. He has only appeared in nine NBA games for the Washington Wizards and the most minutes he ever logged was eight minutes.

Wizards Rookie looking to find his footing in the NBA – USA Today

At Wisconsin, he averaged nearly 20 PPG in his final season there. They shot the ball at 43% and got the job done. Johnny needs an opportunity. While the Wizards have been struggling, maybe he could and SHOULD be the missing piece to insert into the lineup once he gets more experience into his NBA development. He was a scorer at Wisconsin. However, in today’s NBA, that alone can make you a playmaker which is something the Wizards desperately need.

