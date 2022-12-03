Update on Broderick Jones, Calijah Kancey, and Others

As college football Championship weekend is in full swing, here’s the latest underclassmen news as it relates to the 2023 NFL Draft, including updates and breaking news on the likes of Calijah Kancey, Broderick Jones, and others.

NFL Draft News and Rumors: Championship Weekend

Calijah Kancey

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey announced earlier that he was bypassing the team’s Bowl game as he recovers from an injury. While he did not announce that he was entering the draft, people close to the situation tell me that Kancey is about 50-50 right now as to where he’ll be playing next season.

While I have a day three grade on Kancey, Scouts I’ve spoken with believe he could end up in the second round and feel his draft stock will never be higher than it is now.

Rakim Jarrett and Deonte Banks

Multiple sources told me yesterday that Maryland underclassman receiver Rakim Jarrett is definitely entering the draft. Although his production was down in 2022, he had several big moments for the Terps.

It also seems Jarrett’s teammate, cornerback Deonte Banks, will join him in making the jump. Banks is getting a lot of love in the Scouting community and grades out as a potential day-two pick. From what I gather, it seems Banks is narrowing down representation for the next level.

Jaren Hall

Quarterback Jaren Hall of BYU has not made a decision yet as to whether or not he’ll enter the draft or return in 2023 for a second senior season. Hall grades as a late-day three pick.

Broderick Jones

The big news of the weekend is around Georgia Offensive lineman Broderick Jones. Multiple people tell me the Bulldogs’ left tackle, a redshirt sophomore, will enter the draft. Jones currently grades as a second-round prospect on my board, although I have him listed at guard.

His measurables will be critical and determine where teams place him on their boards, guard, or tackle. Regardless, Jones is a talented blocker with starting potential on Sunday.