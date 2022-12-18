Update Given On Anthony Davis’ Status For Sunday’s Lakers-Wizards Game

Leaving Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets early due to a right foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers have gone ahead and ruled star big man Anthony Davis out for Sunday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

This injury occurred in the first quarter when Davis went for a lay-up against Denver’s Nikola Jokic and got his right foot caught on Jokic’s leg. Anthony Davis immediately seemed shaken up, but he was able to play up until Halftime for the Lakers where the team then ruled him out for the remainder of that game.

