UPDATE: Attorney for former school resource officer releases statement on student arrest at East Ridge High | Local News

The attorney for the former school resource officer of East Ridge High is addressing recent media reports that he says are incorrect and sometimes false about the arrest of a student.

Gerald Tidwell, the attorney for Hamilton County Deputy Tyler McRae, released the following statement regarding his client arresting a student at East Ridge High:

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) is also speaking out about the incident.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the full body camera footage of the incident, after Portions initially surfaced on social media.

The video begins with a gym teacher explaining to Hamilton County Deputy Tyler McRae that 18-year-old Tauris Sledge refused to play kickball.

In the footage, Deputy McRae was seen pulling Sledge by his hair and his backpack before pepper spraying him in order to take him into custody because the teen was resisting arrest and ignoring the officer’s commands.

On Friday, the IBPO released the following statement about the incident:

On September 20, 2022, East Ridge High School officials called Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and SRO, Tyler McRae, to handle what amounted to handling unruly student, Tauris Sledge. Although not required to, SRO McRae activated his body camera before he went into the East Ridge High School gym to monitor discussions between school officials and Mr. Sledge.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department released the entirety of the body camera footage for the public’s review. The video demonstrates Mr. Sledge was angry and combative towards his teachers and SRO McRae. Mr. Sledge physically crowded his gym Coach and called him “a racist motherf—–” and said that “I will kick your f—— ass.” Much time was spent trying to reason with Mr. Sledge, but he continued to resist directives from school personnel and SRO McRae. School officials wanted him gone from campus due to his belligerent and threatening attitude and Mr. Sledge refused to leave. SRO McRae, at one point, put his hand on Mr. Sledge’s shoulder and to calm him down and Mr. Sledge responded, “[y]ou’ve got 5 seconds to get your hands off me.”

SRO McRae acted within policy once he became engaged with Mr. Sledge. Mr. Sledge’s continued verbal outbursts and refusal to leave school property elevated the situation to the point where SRO McRae had no choice but to physically confront Mr. Sledge. The entire video demonstrates that Mr. Sledge acted defiantly and refused to obey lawful commands.

We encourage the community to watch the entirety of the video and not just the cherry-picked sections on TikTok and other social media.

Sledge was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Deputy McRae has been transferred back to the HCSO’s Uniformed Services Division.

