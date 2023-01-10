Update 2023 / North Central College Fine and Performing Arts

North Central College takes pride in its role as a cultural gem in the Chicago area and specifically as a cultural leader right here in Naperville. They see it as part of their responsibility as an institution of higher education to engage the community through entertaining, enlightening, and thought-provoking performances, exhibits and presentations on our campus.

The second semester of College’s Fine & Performing Arts 2022-2023 Performance Series, which runs through May 2023, is about to take the stage. The series offers events for all ages, featuring past favorites returning to our campus live and in-person for the first time since the Onset of the pandemic, and exciting new performers spanning a wide range of genres including rock, jazz, classical, cabarets, and family friendly Theatrical events.

Selected Highlights from the season’s lineup through March 2023 include:

Chicago Sinfonietta Returns in January for their annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (The performance is nearly sold out. Only a few seats remain as this page is posted Jan. 9, 2023.)

Tammy McCann “Legendary Ladies of Jazz” in Madden Theater / 6PM Sun., Jan. 22, 2023;

DuPage Symphony Orchestra / Up Close & Personal: American Spirituals and American Jazz / 7:30PM Sat., Feb. 11, 2023;

Denyce Graves / 3PM Sun., Feb. 5, 2023;

Forever Motown / 8PM Sat., Feb. 18, 2023;

The Langston Hughs Project: Ask Your Mama (12 Moods for Jazz) featuring the Ron McCurdy Quartet / 8PM Sat., Feb. 15;

Chords of Kids / 7PM Sat., March 4, 2023

Brian Lynch “The Road to Les Miz” / 3PM and 6PM Sun., March 5, 2023;

Natalie McMaster & Donnell Leahy / 8PM Sat., March 11, 2023;

Chicago Sinfonietta UNAPOLEGETIC / 8PM March 18, 2023;

DuPage Symphony Orchestra / Up Close & Personal: Our Talented Youth / 4PM Sun., March 19, 2023;

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers / 8PM Fri., March 24, 2023;

Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes / 7:30PM Sat., March 25;

Youth and family performance “Fairytales on Ice” performs on synthetic ice on the Pfeiffer Hall stage 3PM Sun., April 2, 2023

Find the complete schedule, ticket prices, stage location and address as well as student performances and Theater for youth and family at northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Tickets and season subscriptions are on sale now; and individuals who purchase tickets for three or more shows can save up to 20 percent on performances by becoming a season subscriber.

Questions? Call the Box Office at 630-637-SHOW or stop by the Box Office located in the Wentz Concert Hall and Fine Arts Center at 171 E. Chicago Ave.

In addition to our Performance Series, North Central students also have the opportunity to shine on stage and share their theatrical and musical gifts with the community. These high-quality performances—which range from choral, jazz and big band concerts, to student-directed dance and theatrical shows—are typically open to the public and offered for free or at minimal cost to attend. Check the College’s Fine & Performing Arts website throughout the year for more information about these events.

A full slate of fine and performing arts events can be found at northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Find info about local restaurants at www.dinenaperville.com. For overnight stays, find a list of hotels at www.visitnaperville.com.

