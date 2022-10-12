Upcoming SMC Performing arts events set to sparkle

The Saint Mary’s College Performing Arts Department has an incredible lineup of wonderful events in the weeks to come, starting with the free Student Recital Series on Wednesdays, Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm in the SMC Chapel. The student recital series is a collection of beautiful instrumental and vocal recitals featuring wonderful and talented student musicians. They?feature vocal, piano, guitar, flute, cello, drum, saxophone, trumpet,?and?violin?works by well-known composers. Please bring your own mask. Contributions will benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief. www.stmarys-ca.edu/student-

The free Jazz Singers’ Performance at 7 pm Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Museum of Art Patio will feature a not-to-be-missed evening filled with both lively and soul-stirring jazz classics, and if you enjoy jazzy percussion and catchy tunes, join the Jazz Band at 7:30 pm Thursday, October 27 at The 1928 Pub on campus for the free concert.



The Performing Arts Department and Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano (BFG) will also be hosting a Doa de los Muertos Dance Concert at 8 pm Friday Oct. 28 at the Soda Center. Special guests will include Conceptos Entidad Dancistica from Edinburg, Texas, and Danza Azteca Xiuhtecuhtli based in Sacramento, Calif. Audience members are invited to bring a copy of a photo of a loved one who has passed for the altar. Tickets Online: $5 students, $8 Faculty/Staff, $10 Gen. Admission:



www.stmarys-ca.edu/Ballet-Folklorico-Celebration-Fall22 (Limited tickets available at the door – cash only.)