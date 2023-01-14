Upcoming Paws for the Arts, Pet Pantry to bring pet and art lovers together – The Suffolk News-Herald

Upcoming Paws for the Arts, Pet Pantry to bring pet and art lovers together Published 7:51 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Paws for the Arts Gala offers a chance to dress up for an evening out, pick up a few works of art and support an organization devoted to the city’s furry friends.

Suffolk Humane Society’s eighth annual Paws for the Arts Gala is set for 6:30-10 pm Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront, 100 E. Constance Rd. The Gala features artwork by various local artists, both live and silent auctions, beer and wine, and heavy hor d’oeuvres. Suffolk Humane Society President Margie Wiley serves as emcee for the event that also features Mayor Michael Duman. Tickets are $40 online and $50 at the door.

“The Gala is a dress your best evening of fun,” Suffolk Humane Society Executive Director Kerri Shallcross said. “You get to come out for good food and wine, do a little shopping and mingle.”

Wiley said there is something for everyone to bid on in the auctions.

“From art pieces that included prints and paintings donated by local artists to experiences donated by local restaurants, vacation rentals and businesses,” she said. “There may even be a 5-pound chocolate bar!”

All proceeds from the auctions and the event benefit the programs offered by Suffolk Humane Society.

Prior to the gala, a Pet Pantry is set to run from 10 am to 2 pm, Feb. 6-10 for local residents in need of food and supplies for their pets. The pantry is located at 412 Kings Fork Rd.

“The pet pantry is really a way to help support the community that we live in and serve,” Wiley said. “If you would like to help, please drop off adult dog/cat food. We have a lot of puppy and kitten food, but we could use more adult food.”

Shallcross said the Humane Society does ask that individuals call to make an appointment at 757-538-3030.

“Thanks to the donations received from our local vets, businesses, and community we can give back to Suffolk residents,” Shallcross said.

Wiley hopes the event benefits everyone in the city.

“We hope the attendees will look at this as an opportunity to help take care of their animals and as a supplement to what they already do.”

For more information, go to suffolkhumanesociety.com/paws-arts.