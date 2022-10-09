Upcoming Mondavi Center performances, Art Farm Gala tickets still available

Two artists will be making their long-awaited Mondavi Center debuts this October.

A powerful voice in Mexican music for over 40 years, Aida Cuevas is beloved for her devotion to traditional Mariachi music and mastery of its demanding vocal forms. “The Queen of Mariachi,” Cuevas was the first female Mariachi singer to win a Grammy.

It’s Oct. 12, Cuevas is set to perform favorites like “El Pastor” and “Mexico en la piel” as well as her Greatest hits “Te Doy Las Gracias” and “Quizás Mañana.” The show is scheduled for 7:30 pm and will last one hour and 30 minutes with a 20 minute intermission.

Nella burst onto the music scene in 2019, winning a Latin Grammy for her Blend of Venezuelan and Andalusian folk music. Born in Isla Margarita, an island off the north-eastern coast of Venezuela, Nella has performed with artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer Lopez, Susana Baca, Carlos Vives and many more.

Her debut album, Voy, earned her a Best New Artist Latin Grammy and her hit song “Me Llaman Nella” (They Call Me Nella) collected millions of Spotify and YouTube streams.

Nella will be at the Mondavi Center, located at 523 Mrak Hall Dr. in Davis, on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m

For more information or tickets to either of these shows, visit https://www.mondaviarts.org/events/upcoming-events.

• • •

Tickets are still available for YoloArts’ 2022 Art Farm Gala.

Proceeds from the event, set to take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 to 6 pm at the Gibson House and Property in Woodland, support the Art & Ag project and YoloArts’ partners The Yolo Land Trust and Yolo Farm to Fork.

This year’s event will include over 130 works of art in the Art Harvest and silent auction, lunch catered by Tacos911, local food and wine tastings and the 15th anniversary Champagne bar.

General tickets are $50 per person and include food and wine. The shovel ticket is $250 and includes entry for two, food and wine and “shovel” to Harvest original artwork.

For more information, visit https://events.handbid.com/auctions/art-farm-gala-2022.

• • •

YoloArts will also be hosting California artist Kurt Fishback for October’s Salon Series.

Fishback will be the juror of this year’s Art Farm Exhibition, bringing his vast experience in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting and photography.

“Kurt will talk about how the fine arts became the focus of his life philosophically and financially,” YoloArts’ website said. “He will share images of his work throughout six decades of creating and exhibiting, and stories about his life as an artist and educator.”

Fishback, the son of photographer Glen Fishback, began his artistic career studying ceramic sculpture at Sacramento City College, the San Francisco Art Institute and UC Davis in the 1960s.

He first began to experiment with photography in 1962 as a way to document his experiences with other sculptors, but it was not until 1973, when his father invited him to teach at the Glen Fishback School of Photography, that photography became Fishback’s primary mode of expression . His first two major, one-person exhibitions were held at the Crocker Art Museum in 1981 and the San Francisco Museum of Modern art in 1983.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at The Barn Gallery, located at 512 Gibson Rd. in Woodland. To register for the event visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salon-series-how-art-became-my-life-with-kurt-fishback-tickets-384223491807.

Center Stage is a column Exploring the arts in and around Yolo County.