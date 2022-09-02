Upcoming golf fundraiser to benefit Township students

A golf outing fundraiser on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Ramblewood Country Club will benefit a Parkway Elementary School student who suffered severe burns in an accident earlier this year.

Ryan Jastrzembski has received care and undergone multiple surgeries at a Pediatric hospital in Texas since January, when a bonfire accident at his Mount Laurel home caused Burns on 90 percent of his body. The 11-year-old was moved because of the Texas hospital’s reputation as a premiere burn center.

The golf outing event was organized to help with medical bills and living arrangements for the boy’s parents in Texas. Jamie Guenther, Organizer of the fundraiser, explained that their son’s condition has worsened, resulting in growing costs.

“(Jastrzembski) is supposed to be out (in Texas) for another year or so,” she noted. “He’s still in very critical condition, probably more so now than when he first arrived there. One thing will happen to (Jastrzembski) and it’ll set back four or five different things. So, he’s having a real tough time now.

“Any donations are greatly appreciated; we’re so grateful for anything,” Guenther added of the fundraiser. “(Jastrzembski) has a long road ahead of him and (his family) has massive medical bills right now. And it’s only going to get worse.”

Registration for the fundraiser that day will be at 11:30 am, with a shotgun start at 1 pm A buffet dinner will follow at 6 pm Golfers will pay $150 each, or $600 per foursome. Fees include a cart, the dinner and Unlimited domestic draft beer that will be served an hour prior to the start and continue through the day.

PJ Whelihans will sponsor an educational staffing company for the event. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available, with costs of $150 (Blue Gill), $300 (Perch), $500 (Catfish) and Ballers Choice (Bass).

Those interested in reserving a spot for the outing or contributing through donations can send money via Venmo to Ryguysroadtorecovery. Any additional questions can be emailed to [email protected]