Upcoming Events from Arts Wayland – WaylandeNews

The September Exhibit Online Through September 30th. Take some time to view the Spectacular collection of art in our online September exhibit. The genres range in style, and the talent on display is second to none. This exhibit will be available for viewing through September 30th.

Neil’s Trio with Guest Artist Phil Grenadier

Sunday, October 9th at 3 pm

The beloved Arts Wayland jazz concert series will resume with the band “Neil’s Trio with guest artist Phil Grenedier” in a beautiful new venue, the Weston AIC (356 Boston Post Road, Weston MA). In this new venue, pianist Neil Olmstead is joined by the intuitive bassist Barry Smith and the ever-colorful Casey Scheuerell on drums.

Mosaic Mirror Workshop Saturday, October 15th from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm 111 Riverview Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 In this one day workshop you will learn how to design a beautiful round mosaic mirror. You’ll create intricate and simple patterns using the richness of millefiori, beads, recycled jewelry and glass. The possibilities are endless. You’ll also learn about the benefits of using apoxie sculpt as an adhesive (no grouting!) as well as the basics of color and design theory.

Music Exchange Listening Room Open Mic on September 14th

7 pm at the Weston AIC

Grab a ten minute/2 song slot by signing in on the chalkboard at the door. We've got a full PA, however we ask that Singers bring their own microphones if possible. Our stage is large enough to hold a small band. Light percussion is welcome! The gallery has very comfortable seating, room for safe distancing if desired, great acoustics, and a wonderfully respectful listening audience!

Arts Wayland Presents: Four Song Creators

8 pm is October 1st at the Vokes Theatre

Arts Wayland Presents an evening of painting pictures with words and music with four award winning songwriters from all four Corners of Massachusetts

Call for Arts and Fine Crafts For Arts Wayland’s Annual Holiday Marketplace

10 am to 4 pm in the Wayland Town Building Gym

This year’s Marketplace will be limited to 30 artists/crafters (vendors). Each vendor will be allocated a 10×10 space. There will be plenty of space for social distancing..

Arts Wayland Presents: Casey and Molly

American Roots Music Series

Saturday, October 15th at 8 pm

Casey Murray & Molly Tucker are a Boston-based folk duo. With Molly on fiddle and Casey on cello, guitar, and banjo, the two play original and traditional tunes in Celtic, Québécois, New England, and Old Time styles.