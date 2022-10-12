Upcoming ‘Arts on the Hill’ Events To Feature Actors Jason George and Kathleen Turner

A member of the Virginia Film Festival Advisory Board, George has served on several diversity Advisory boards for Hollywood and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists organizations.

For George’s event, the deadline to enter the Lottery is Midnight on Oct. 31. Winners will be notified by 3 pm on Nov. 1.

Kathleen Turner

Turner, a two-time Golden Globe Winner as well as Oscar and Tony award nominee, gained fame in the 1981 film “Body Heat.” She has starred in more than 30 films, including “Romancing the Stone” and “Prizzi’s Honor,” both of which led to Golden Globe Awards, as well as “Serial Mom,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “VI Warshawki” and “The Virgin Suicides.”

She has voiced several animated characters, including Jessica Rabbit in the “Roger Rabbit” series.

Her latest film, “The Swearing Jar,” a romantic musical drama, premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival. She will also appear in the upcoming feature film, “The Estate,” with David Duchovny, Anna Faris and Toni Collette, and in the HBO limited series, “The White House Plumbers,” starring alongside Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Turner has worked in other numerous television and theater shows, from a Broadway revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” to her recent one-woman show, “Finding My Voice.”

Having starred with Michael Douglas in “Romancing the Stone” and the sequel, “Jewel of the Nile,” she joined Douglas again, this time in his limited Netflix series, “The Kominsky Method,” 2019 to 2021. She also starred in “ Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” series for Netflix, and her episode, “These Old Bones,” was Nominated for an Emmy Award.

Turner, who published a memoir in 2008, “Send Yourself Roses,” has shared her experience and craft in teaching as well. This semester she is a guest lecturer in a drama master class at UVA.

For Turner’s appearance, the Lottery deadline is Midnight on Nov. 28. Winners will be notified by 3 pm on Nov. 29.