Goin’ Home – A Christmas Journey

What: The Canterbury Singers share the glad Tidings of the holiday season to all with this program of American folk tune favorites, some of our favorite Shaker tunes, and traditional Carol singing for all during the Bach Lunch Concert series.

When: December 8 hours

12:10 p.m

Where: Concord Community Music School, Wall Street, Concord

Cost: Free, bring yours

own lunch

Info: ccmusicschool.org

‘Christmas with the Crooners’

What: The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra performs a mix of traditional carols and modern holiday standards by crooners Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Andy Williams, and more, all performed with grand orchestral splendor.

When: December 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Where: Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., Laconia

Cost: $22-$32 for adults and $12-$22 for students

Info: coloniallaconia.com

Boston Holiday Pops

What: The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra Returns to SNHU Arena to perform their beloved Holidays Pops concert.

When: December 10 hours

7:30 p.m

Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester

Cost: $55 and up

Info: SNHUArena.com

‘ELF’

What: Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, the Ultimate fish out of water who as a baby crawls into Santa’s toy bag and is whisked off to the North Pole, where he is raised as an elf. A misfit who grows to be three times the size of his elf family, Buddy ultimately heads to his Birthplace of New York City to seek out his roots.

When: December 10 and 11 at 11 am

Where: Red River Theatres, 11 S. Main St., Concord

Cost: $9

Info: redrivertheatres.org/series/holiday-movie-series-2022

New England Irish Harp Orchestra

What: The New England Irish Harp Orchestra performs a delightful program of lively music, sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

When: December 10 at 1:30 p.m

Where: Concord Community Centre, 14 Canterbury Road, Concord

Cost: Free, registration required

Info: concordnh.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=14957