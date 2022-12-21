Upcoming 2023 theater Productions from Harbor Playhouse, Aurora Arts

Get ready for some more live performances featuring local talent in 2023.

The Harbor Playhouse released its lineup for the new year. Aurora Arts Theater is restricted from announcing its schedule next year.

Dylan Rios, marketing director for Aurora Arts, said the theater has requested Licensing rights for the upcoming productions, but restrictions prohibit them from publicizing the names until the rights have been approved and secured.

“When deciding on which play or musical to bring to our intimate stage, the patron experience is our priority,” Rios said in an email. “We consider recommendations, requests, availability and of course the cast and production requirements. We most certainly give these decisions much thought, but always with our community in mind.”

Rios was able to say “Cabaret” will open Aurora Arts Theatre’s 2023 season. The 1966 musical explores the dark and tumultuous life of Cliff, a young American writer, and Sally Bowles, a Cabaret singer, and their time in Berlin.

The production runs from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, March 12. Tickets can be purchased at auroraartstheatre.com.

Harbor Playhouse announced its lineup in early December featuring “Avenue Q,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “Frozen Jr.,” School of Rock,” “Spongebob the Musical” and “A Christmas Carol.”

“Avenue Q” will open the 2023 season at Harbor Playhouse. The musical Comedy is a parody of “Sesame Street” but features puppets Exploring adult-oriented topics. The show runs from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

Tickets are on sale for the production at harborplayhouse.com. Tickets for the remaining shows go on sale Monday, Jan. 2.

RELATED COVERAGE

More:Planning ahead for 2023 and 2024? Here are the Corpus Christi ISD school calendars.

More:Blue Angels and Buc Days: Wings Over South Texas airshow to return May 2023

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at [email protected] or Twitter @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.