UPAF brings in more than $10.7 million in third campaign since COVID

The United Performing Arts Fund took in $10,782,496 for local performing arts organizations during its recently concluded 2022 campaign, UPAF announced Tuesday evening.

That total includes $10,121,262 through campaign fundraising, plus $661,234 from a bequest “that will be directed to UPAF reserves for future use in helping the long-term health of the Performing arts sector,” UPAF reported in a statement.

UPAF said 13,400 donors contributed to this year’s campaign.

This was UPAF’s third campaign affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit the Performing arts sector hard. UPAF’s 14 member groups “experienced a collective revenue loss of nearly $38 million during the past three seasons,” UPAF wrote in a letter to the Journal Sentinel earlier this year.

UPAF raises operating funds for 14 performing arts organizations such as the Milwaukee Symphony, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and First Stage. It also provides one-time grants to arts organizations.

