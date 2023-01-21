UPAC and Bardavon in Coalition of arts organizations seeking $20 million in state funding – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY — Bardavon, operator of the Ulster Performing Arts Center on Broadway and the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, is among more than a dozen performing arts organizations across the state that have formed the Coalition Alive Downtowns! to seek ongoing state funding.

Alive Downtowns! announced in a recent press release that it is seeking $20 million in ongoing operating support from the state. It is encouraging lawmakers to give historic theaters the same support zoos, aquariums, and public television organizations already receive.

Alive Downtowns! said it has so far received a “supportive response” in meetings with local elected officials and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“The Coalition is grateful for that response and hopes to reach all state elected officials to assure an annual appropriation that will allow its members to continue to be part of growing Upstate downtowns guaranteeing accessibility for all citizens for years to come,” the release said.

In addition to UPAC and the Bardavon, the members of the Coalition include the Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany), Proctors Collaborative (Schenectady) The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, the Clemens Center (Elmira), The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts ( Jamestown), Rochester Broadway Theater League’s Auditorium Theater (Rochester), Shea’s Performing Arts Center (Buffalo), The Smith Center for the Arts (Geneva), Stanley Theater (Utica), State Theater of Ithaca and the Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre.

“This group of performing arts centers are economic, educational and cultural engines in Upstate,” longtime Bardavo Executive Director Chris Silva said in a prepared statement. “We are hoping the state can make a modest investment in us that will pay huge dividends.”

The release noted that, on average, the facilities are nearly 100 years old and have served as “keystones” to their respective downtowns for many years, serving more than five million people annually, including thousands of students. According to the coalition, the aggregate budgets exceed $100 million while they bring in a conservative estimate of $350 million in economic activity to upstate.

The Coalition first started meeting virtually during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which shuttered theaters worldwide and devastated arts organizations.

Alive Downtowns is Affiliated with the Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame which was established eight years ago in response to the establishment of Casinos in the eastern and southern tiers of the state.

Visit afairgame.net for more information.