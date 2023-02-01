Up to $36,000 in Snohomish County Arts & Culture Grants now available

EVERETT, Wash., January 31, 2023 – The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is now open for applications and closes on March 3, 2023. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by December 31, 2023.

The Arts Commission conducts the competitive review process and recommends funding allocations from the $36,000 of funds allocated for projects that advance arts education, performance, and artist Fellowship opportunities.

Eligible applicants include government agencies and 501(c)(3) non-profits, who can apply directly and/or as fiscal sponsors for applicant groups and individuals. Proposed projects must fall within one of three categories: Arts Learning, Cultural Enrichment and Performing Arts, or Fellowship. All applicants must be over the age of 18 at the time of application. Projects for underrepresented populations and first-time applicants will receive priority consideration.

The Snohomish County Arts Commission reviews and recommends Awards for projects that best align with the commission’s values ​​and goals, including Equitable benefits to the public in Snohomish County; celebrating and promoting a diversity of cultural expression; broadening the definition of art and culture; providing easy access to arts and education; connecting artists and communities; supporting local artists; and forming strong partnerships.

Projects funded in 2022, included the creation of the Shoultes Elementary electronic piano lab for the Marysville School District, and funds to Music4Life, a non-profit that refurbishes and donates musical instruments to public school students across the county.

Applications are available online at: https://www.snocoarts.org/grant-opportunity or by contacting Annique Bennett, Communications Specialist at [email protected]

About the Snohomish County Arts Commission

The Snohomish County Arts Commission oversees the county’s arts program and serves as an Advisory board. Its mission is to promote artistic diversity, expand access to arts education, support local artists, and encourage an understanding of cultural expression. Through the arts’ ability to foster empathy and respect, our communities grow/become closer to each other and their environment. www.snocoarts.org

About the Snohomish County Division of Parks & Recreation

The Snohomish County Parks system is incredibly diverse and boasts almost 12,000 Acres of Parks and open space; over 121 park properties; 100s of miles of trails and access to fresh and saltwater shorelines. Major regional park assets such as the Evergreen State Fair Park, Kayak Point County Park, Lord Hill Regional Park and the Centennial and Interurban Trail systems host local, regional and national events that draw millions of visitors each year to Snohomish County. www.snocoparks.org.

SOURCE: Snohomish County Government