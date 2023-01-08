Up to 14 UW Football Newcomers Expected This Week

Freshman linebacker Deven Bryant from the Los Angeles area was spotted in recent days in downtown Seattle, shopping with his family and embracing the city while getting ready to enter the University of Washington as an early enrollee.

Anthony James, the much-advertised Texas edge rusher, played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio over the weekend and next posted how he just needed to head home and grab some clothes before heading for Montlake.

