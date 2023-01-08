Up to 14 UW Football Newcomers Expected This Week

Freshman linebacker Deven Bryant from the Los Angeles area was spotted in recent days in downtown Seattle, shopping with his family and embracing the city while getting ready to enter the University of Washington as an early enrollee.

Anthony James, the much-advertised Texas edge rusher, played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio over the weekend and next posted how he just needed to head home and grab some clothes before heading for Montlake.

With UW winter quarter starting up, Husky football newcomers are on the way, high school recruits and college transfers alike.

There could be as many as 14 players arriving at the UW this week and another three showing up in the spring, according to Husky Coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Nine of the high school signees are expecting to be here whether it be the winter or the spring,” DeBoer said.

High school additions in running back Tybo Rogers, cornerback Diesel Gordon, Offensive lineman Zach Henning, linebacker Jordan Whitney, Bryant and James each are expected to begin classes and show up for winter football workouts.

Add to that transfers in Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard, USC linebacker Ralen Goforth, Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas, Arizona State running back Daniyel Ngata, Sioux Falls edge rusher Zach Durfee and Long Beach CC cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, and presumably Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson, who were later commitments before and after the Alamo Bowl.

For spring football practice, the Huskies will additionally welcome incoming high school recruits in center Landon Hatchett, cornerback Caleb Presley and defensive tackle Elinneus Davis.

Nine more signed recruits will graduate from high school this spring and arrive for fall camp.

