Up for the Challenge: Briarwood Volleyball Team Responding to Demands of New Head Coach

By Rubin E. Grant

A few months after being named Briarwood Christian’s new volleyball coach, Luann Causey threw down the gauntlet for her players.

They accepted the challenge and in the first seven weeks of the 2022 season posted a 33-12 record.

“We have a lot of talent, but they have never been challenged the way I challenged them,” Causey said. “I wanted to get them playing at a high level with the Capability of doing more than they thought they could.”

During the summer, Causey scheduled early morning workouts, had her players attend a team camp at the University of South Alabama and played in a competitive local summer league in Hoover.

If that wasn’t enough, she put together a demanding schedule, including a few top tournaments such as the Juanita Boddie Tournament and the Heffstrong Tournament.

“I don’t know if Briarwood has ever played a schedule like this,” Causey said. “I wanted them to play as much volleyball as they could.

“We have good chemistry and I am hard on them, but I love them and they have responded with respect. Right now, we’re a little tired and are fighting some tweaks, such as ankle injuries, but overall they have done well.”

Causey, who played at Troy and remains the Trojans’ all-time assists leader, wasn’t new to Briarwood. She was part of the Lions’ volleyball coaching staff from 2015-19, then went to Huntsville for two years as the junior varsity Coach at Westminster Christian, a dominant Class 5A program. She returned to Briarwood in 2021 as the strength and conditioning Coach for girls athletics and Assistant volleyball coach. She was elevated to head coach in February after former coach Hannah Josey stepped down for family reasons.

Causey and her husband, Tracey, have lived in Birmingham for more than 20 years and have 15-year-old triplet daughters, Emory, Ellison “Ellie,” and Elizabeth “Lizzie,” who are freshmen at Briarwood. All three play volleyball, with Emory on the Lions’ freshman team and Ellie and Lizzie on the junior varsity.

Skilled Lineup

The Lions’ varsity team includes six seniors, headed by setter Jolee Giadrosich. Giadrosich recently surpassed 1,000 assists for her career and now holds the school record.

“She’s good,” Causey said. “I probably challenge her more than anybody on the team, but she has responded well.”

The Lions’ other Seniors are outside hitter Lindsey Weigant, defensive specialist Katherine Jones, defensive specialist Piper Eighmy, outside hitter Siggi Bell and middle hitter Bradford Latta.

Versatile junior Stella Helms is the Lions’ leading front row player. She is in line to become the school’s career leader in kills, digs and blocks before she’s finished.

“She’s an all-round good player,” Causey said. “She has skills to play all over the court.”

Juniors Caroline Jones and Lindsey Butler have also been solid contributors.

Briarwood began this week with a 2-3 record in Class 6A, Area 9, which also includes John Carroll Catholic, Pelham and Helena.

The Lions won both of their games against John Carroll and lost both of their games to Pelham. They suffered a 3-1 setback at Helena last week and were set to play their final regular season area game at home Monday night against Helena.

The area tournament is scheduled to begin Oct. 13.

“Our goal has always been to get out of the area, but to get out of the area we have to overcome the mental aspect,” Causey said. “We have all the skills, knowledge and team chemistry, but we have to have mental toughness.

“We see all those volleyball banners hanging in the gym. We’re trying to get Briarwood back to where it was and reestablish the tradition of the program.”