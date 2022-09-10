UofSC grant program to fund projects in arts, humanities, social sciences – UofSC News & Events

University of South Carolina Faculty members in the Liberal arts, Humanities and social sciences can now apply for a new Grants program that will provide up to $25,000 for Scholarship and creative work in the arts.

The new Excel grant program, funded through the university’s offices of the President, Provost and Vice President for Research, is designed to support worthy activities in areas that have traditionally lacked steady funding sources. The competitively awarded Grants are available to individual Faculty projects as well as Collaborative projects:

• Individual Grants up to $15,000 for one Faculty member;

• Collaborative Grants up to $25,000 for projects involving two or more Faculty members.

Tenured or tenure-track Faculty members on the Columbia campus and two-year Palmetto College campuses who are engaged in Scholarship in the humanities, social sciences or creative work in the arts are eligible to apply. Grant money secured through the program can help Faculty successfully compete for larger future external awards.

All grant applications must be submitted no later than Nov. 15. Visit the Excel grant program website to learn more and apply.

“The work produced by Faculty in these areas is more essential now than ever before,” said Julius Fridriksson, vice president for research. “As a Flagship research institution, our university must support scientific research that leads to technical Innovations as well as endeavors that make the world more humane and enlightened.”

Share this Story! Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

Topics: Faculty, Research, Initiatives, Recognition, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Careers, College of Arts and Sciences