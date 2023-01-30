UofL’s football stadium gets a new name: L&N Stadium

The University of Louisville board of trustees has decided on a new naming rights Sponsor for the football stadium. UofL has entered into a 20-year agreement with L&N Federal Credit Union. The stadium will be called L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. It appears UofL will refer to it as L&N Stadium for short. The agreement is a $41.3 million deal between the University and L&N. The company was established in Louisville in 1954 to serve the L&N Railroad workers, on the exact spot where the football stadium now sits. “From the beginning of this process, we have been very strategic with how we chose our naming rights gift. We wanted an entity that was aligned with our mission statement and invested in the community and the University. We’ve found that and more with the L&N Federal Credit Union and their leadership team. We are extremely grateful for their continued investment in our student-athletes and our Athletic department and look forward to Enhancing our partnership for years to come,” Director of Athletics Josh Heird said in a news release .L&N also has the naming rights of Louisville’s volleyball arena. The stadium has been without a Sponsor since 2018 when the school Severed ties with Papa Johns following founder John Schnatter’s use of a racial slur that ended with his departure from his company. Then, the Pandemic hit, delaying the process even further. UofL will hold a news conference at 2 pm on Monday at Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club inside the stadium.

