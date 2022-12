PREVIEW: UofL Women’s volleyball taking on Pittsburgh in Final Four Updated: 5:50 PM EST Dec 15, 2022



HOW ARE YOU? YEAH, I’M HERE IN OMAHA AT THE LOUISVILLE SENDOFF PARTY. AND AS YOU CAN SEE BEHIND ME, FANS HERE ARE EXCITED TO BE HERE. THE ONES THAT MADE THE LONG TRIP. BUT AS FOR THE CARDS THEMSELVES, THEY BELIEVE THAT LAST YEAR’S EXPERIENCE IN THE FINAL FOUR IS WHAT’S GOING TO HELP THEM GET OVER THAT HUMP AND REACH THEIR ULTIMATE GOAL. WE SAID WE WON’T FLINCH THIS YEAR. THAT WAS OUR LITTLE THING. LIKE ONCE WE’RE HERE. WE MADE IT THIS FAR. WE’RE NOT GOING TO FINISH THIS YEAR. AND THAT’S BECAUSE THE CARDS HAVE BEEN HERE BEFORE. LAST YEAR, GETTING THE PROGRAM’S FIRST FINAL FOUR APPEARANCE EVER. BUT THEY FELL TO THE EVENTUAL NATIONAL CHAMPION, WISCONSIN BADGERS HEAD COACH DANNY BUS BOOM. KELLEY SAYS THAT EXPERIENCE IS WHAT SHE BELIEVES WILL HELP PUT THE CARDS OVER THE HUMP THIS YEAR. THIS YEAR, YOU KNOW, WE UNDERSTAND WHAT IT’S LIKE TODAY. THE HOOPLA, THE OPEN PRACTICE, EVERYTHING WE HAVE TO DO. I THINK OUR PLAYERS ARE IN A BETTER MENTAL SPACE BECAUSE THEY KNOW WHAT’S COMING AND THEY’RE NOT GOING TO GET OVERWHELMED BY IT. AND WHAT’S COMING IS THE SIXTH RANKED PITTSBURGH PANTHERS A TEAM LOUISVILLE HAS SEEN TWICE ALREADY THIS SEASON. BOTH TEAMS WINNING THEIR RESPECTIVE HOME MATCH PAY IS OBVIOUSLY AN AWESOME TEAM. AND THE FIRST FIRST GO AROUND THIS SEASON. WE OBVIOUSLY DIDN’T PLAY OUR BEST AND WE WORKED THROUGH A LOT OF A FEW THINGS AND THEN THE SECOND TIME IT WAS SENIOR NIGHT AND I THINK OUR TEAM DID A GREAT BETTER JOB OF JUST PLAYING HOW LOUISVILLE BIBLE IS AND TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS. WE’RE READY FOR THEM TO COME OUT FULL FORCE. THEY’RE GOING TO WANT REVENGE, BUT WE GOT TO SHOW THEM WHAT WE’VE. A BIBLE IS SOMETHING OF THE DAY AND CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AND MYA TILLMAN HAD A SEASON HIGH TEN BLOCKS AGAINST THE PANTHERS, BUT SHE’LL BE PUT TO THE TEST AGAINST A WELL-BALANCED PITT OFFENSE WHO HAS FOUR PLAYERS WITH OVER 200 KILLS THIS SEASON. COACH BUZZ BEN KELLY SAYS SHE THINKS NEITHER TEAM HAS REACHED THEIR FULL POTENTIAL JUST YET. I’VE SEEN THEY’RE LIKE PRESS CLIPPINGS AND THEY DON’T FEEL LIKE THEY’VE PEAKED YET. I DON’T THINK WE HAVE EITHER. SO I IT’S PRETTY EXCITING FOR ME TO GO INTO THURSDAY’S MATCH WITH BOTH TEAMS FEELING THAT WAY. YEAH, IT’S GOING TO BE A REALLY EXCITING MATCH. MATCH THAT IS FOR SURE. THE CARDS AND THE PANTHERS ARE SET TO TIP OFF AT 9:30 PM EASTERN TIME RIGHT HERE IN NEBRASKA. LATER TONIGH