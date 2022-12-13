UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four

After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping Samford, Purdue and Baylor all at home. Oregon would prove to be a much Tougher Matchup for the Cardinals, though. It was a close first set between the Ducks and Cardinals, then UofL dropped the second and third, looking like it might be staying home this year. Louisville fought back hard in the fourth set, pulling out a 27-25 win, which set them up for a fifth and final set that ended in the Cardinals’ favor, 15-6. Now Louisville heads to Omaha, facing a familiar foe: the University of Pittsburgh. One of UofL’s only losses this season came in October at the hands of the Panthers. Most recently though, Louisville swept Pitt to make the series even. Both UofL and Pitt dealt each other losses while at home, so this being a neutral site should make for an even matchup. The Cardinals take on Pitt in Omaha on Thursday at 9: 30 p.m

