Unwrap the alien magic of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in this lush concept art book

With Christmas here, eager audiences have had a chance to see director James Cameron’s new Fantasy epic, sugarplums dancing in our heads have been replaced with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with soaring, gliding, and swimming Creatures known as skimwings, tulkuns , and ilus.

These are just a taste of the exotic flora and fauna found on Pandora in 20th Century Studios' $400 million sequel that has flooded multiplexes this holiday season 13 years after the original "Avatar" arrived back in 2009 to break box office records.

The new book "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," a new making-of edition from DK Publishing, peels back the curtain of the blockbuster's digital wizardry and alien menagerie, and Dives head-first into the laborious worldbuilding from Cameron and his creative posse.

The cover of “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water” from DK Publishing. (Image credit: DK Publishing)

Written by veteran entertainment journalist Tara Bennett, "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water" is an Immersive 256-page hardcover that descends into the minute details of the hit sci-fi film's character designs, weapons, costumes, and storyboards.

Between the covers, “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water” also contains fresh interviews with cast and crew, cutaways of its dolphin-like miniature submarines, illustrations of swift gunboats, ginormous hovercraft, crab-walking submersibles, and infantry mechs, drawings of native coastal villages, and developmental Sketches of the Metkayina and the Na’vi tribes.

Check out this revealing three-page peek inside:

Image 1 of 3 From “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water.” (Image credit: DK Publishing) From “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water.” (Image credit: DK Publishing) From “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water.” (Image credit: DK Publishing)

This deluxe companion coffee-table book was released in conjunction with the movie’s worldwide premiere on Dec. 16 to allow fans and readers the chance to connect with the incredible scope and vision of this mega-project to appreciate the years of work that went into its Ultimate creation.

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (“Spy Kids,” “Sin City”), who first hooked up with James Cameron by directing “Alita: Battle Angel” in 2019, wrote the complimentary forward.

"The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water" is available at bookstores and online sites.

