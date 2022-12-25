Unwrap the alien magic of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in this lush concept art book

With Christmas here, eager audiences have had a chance to see director James Cameron’s new Fantasy epic, sugarplums dancing in our heads have been replaced with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with soaring, gliding, and swimming Creatures known as skimwings, tulkuns , and ilus.

These are just a taste of the exotic flora and fauna found on Pandora in 20th Century Studios’ $400 million sequel that has flooded multiplexes this holiday season 13 years after the original “Avatar” arrived back in 2009 to break box office records. Check out our guide to the Creatures of Avatar and Avatar: The Way Of Water to prepare for the sequel.

