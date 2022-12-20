Unselfish Basketball is WVU’s MO in 2022

In the transfer Portal era, student-athletes act as individual commodities. If greener pastures prevail, team allegiance falls to the wayside. These college athletes move about like ships in the night, seeking opportunity, but 42 percent of the time, they get lost in the shuffle.

Now imagine there’s a program that embraces the exact thought process that Suggested those Athletes leave in the first place… A place where scrappy technique is rewarded. The roster is full of athletes with something to prove. A school where having been on two prior programs is the norm. Search the country, and one program welcomes those willing to embrace it.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button