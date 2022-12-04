“Unreal” Stephen Curry Stat Leaves NBA Fans Astonished: “Warriors Are Not Winning Without That Man”

Unlike most players, 4x NBA Champion Stephen Curry is having one of the best seasons of his career at age 35. Most players at that age are a shell of their former selves, nearing the end of their careers. However, Curry is performing at an extremely high level and making a case for the league MVP. Incidentally, in last night’s game, the broadcaster summed up Curry’s performance with an absurd stat.

Despite the struggles of the Golden State Warriors, All-Star point guard Stephen Curry is having a historic season. The Defending Champions have massively underperformed this season. However, things could have been Worse for the Warriors if not for Curry’s All-time performance, which was reflected in an insane stat that has spread through NBA twitter like wildfire.

Insane fourth-quarter stats of Stephen Curry this season

For most of his career, Stephen Curry has faced the wrath of critics for underperforming in crunch time. However, his recent numbers on the court show otherwise. Last night, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Chicago Bulls at home. The Warriors edged out the Bulls to win a game that went down to the wire.

Incidentally, during the game’s broadcast, a graphic illustrating Curry’s insane stats was displayed on the screen. According to the graphic, Curry has played 129 fourth quarter minutes this season. And in those 129 minutes, he has scored a staggering 158 points.

In fact, the Finals MVP is ranked 104th in the league in fourth quarter minutes and first in the NBA in fourth quarter points. The combination of the above stats reveals Curry’s effectiveness in crunch time.

The Golden State Warriors took the liberty to post a snapshot of the same from the broadcast on their Twitter with the caption, “This stat is absolutely wild.” Moreover, many fans, who were shocked by the absurdity of the numbers, flooded the comments with appreciation for the Dubs superstar.

Curry’s MVP campaign

Besides having impressive fourth-quarter numbers, Curry is also having a stellar overall season. In the past month and a half of regular season action, Curry has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the MVP race. He is averaging 30.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7 assists at ridiculous efficiency. However, his MVP campaign has taken a back seat due to the Warriors’ current struggles.

Coming into the season as the defending champions, the Warriors were among the favorites to win it all. However, they have massively underperformed since the win against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. They stand on the edge of playoff rankings in the Western Conference as the eighth seed with a sub-par record of 12-11.

Do you think the Warriors will get back in form? Let us know in the comments below.