‘Unreal’ ‘He is back’ – Twitter reacts as Chiesa scores first goal in a year

Check out the best Twitter reactions to Federico Chiesa’s goal against Monza, his first one since his return to action after a knee injury.

The Italy international scored the winner for the Old Lady against the Brianzoli last night, helping the Bianconeri qualify for the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

It is his first goal since his return to action from a knee injury suffered in January 2021 in an away match against Roma.

Chiesa was introduced in the second half against Monza and scored with a right-foot curler into the far corner.

Juventus reacted on Twitter, writing ‘378 days later, Chiesa’s name is back on the scoresheet.’

The last time he had found the net for his club was in a 1-1 draw against Napoli on January 7, 2022, a few days before his injury against Roma.

Fans are also delighted to see the Italy international score for the Bianconeri, knowing that his help will be crucial in the second part of the season.

The former Fiorentina winger has scored 19 goals in 68 appearances with the Bianconeri.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his first goal in a year.