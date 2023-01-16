Unranked USC Women’s basketball upsets No. 2 Stanford: Where do the Cardinal go from here?

Unranked USC Women’s basketball upset No. 2 Stanford 55-46 in Los Angeles on Sunday, handing the Cardinal their first conference loss of the season. Here’s what you need to know:

Guard Destiny Littleton led the Trojans (13-4) with 18 points, four rebounds and six assists; Okako Adika added an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

USC shot 27.3 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range.

Forward Cameron Brink led Stanford (17-2) with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Cardinal shot 30.9 percent from the field, 19 percent from 3 and turned the ball over 14 times as their 12-game winning streak came to an end.

The Athletic‘s instant analysis:

What worked for the Trojans?

USC recorded its second win over a top-five program during Lindsay Gottlieb’s two-year tenure Sunday night thanks to its defense. USC held Stanford to its fifth-lowest scoring output by forcing 14 turnovers, totaling seven steals and not fouling (the Cardinal only got to the free-throw line 10 times, as opposed to the Trojans’ 26 trips). Stanford went 2-13 from the floor over the final 4:55 of the game, which included a streak of 10 consecutive missed shots. — Jennings

Where does Stanford go from here?

The Cardinal had been playing with fire, a bit — a week ago they beat unranked Cal by just four points. For Stanford to win games, either Brink or Haley Jones needs to be on their game. And for Stanford to win tight games, both of those players need to show up. On Sunday against USC, neither did, combining for just 19 points on 6-of-27 shooting from the floor.

But all is not lost. This is a team that played No. 1 South Carolina tight earlier this year and has shown a high ceiling this season when it’s at its best.

It’s also a good reminder of how tough conference play can be for so many teams. On Sunday alone, unranked Texas upset No. 15 Iowa State and unranked West Virginia upset No. 18 Baylor in the Big 12, No. 22 UNC upset No. 11 NC State in the ACC and elsewhere in the Pac-12 unranked Washington State beat No. 21 Oregon. — Jennings

What’s next for USC?

This isn’t Gottlieb’s first program turnaround. She took Cal to the Final Four in 2013, her second year with the program. Up to that point, the Bears had only made it to the NCAA Tournament eight times. USC has already played top-10 UCLA close twice this season (although going 0-2 in those games), but the Trojans will have plenty of opportunities to pick up other ranked wins and put together an impressive resume ahead of March. If USC can get into the NCAA Tournament, it’ll be the Trojans’ first trip to the big dance since 2014.

This year, Gottlieb is turning in these results with a roster of mostly transfers — four of USC’s starters are transfers — but she already signed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, Juju Watkins. She also signed Malia Samuels, the No. 49 players in the 2023 class. — Jennings

Highlight of the game

Key stat

The win was USC’s first over a team ranked No. 2 or better since 2008, the program said.

(Photo: Chris Jones / USA Today)