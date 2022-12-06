UNOH Announces Fry as New Head Women’s Soccer Coach

VSN (admin) Published Tuesday, December 06, 2022 – 09:00 AM





LIMA, OH – The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to announce the hiring of Elisha Fry as the new Head Women’s Soccer Coach for the Racers. Fry takes over the program from former Coach Jen Dervarics who stepped down following the 2022 season after being named as the university’s new Athletic Director.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Elisha Fry as our new Head Women’s Soccer Coach here at UNOH,” said Director of Athletics Jen Dervarics. “Elisha brings a wealth of NAIA Women’s soccer experience, being both a player and a Coach in the NAIA for the past 15 years. She is well versed in the level of play that is required in order to be a top contender both in the WHAC and in the NAIA and has a proven ability to Recruit and Coach at an exceptional level. Elisha’s passion for the game of football, her hunger to succeed and her recruiting and coaching abilities are sure to be a recipe for success here at UNOH. We can’t wait to see all that she will be able to accomplish with our program in the near future.”

Fry comes to UNOH after working as the Lindsey Wilson Assistant Women’s Soccer Coach for the past seven years. During that time, she also served as the Head Coach of the Blue Raiders junior varsity program. Fry began her coaching career as a Graduate Assistant at Rio Grande from 2013-14 before taking an Assistant Coach position at NCAA Division III MacMurray College in 2014. Fry was elevated to Interim Head Coach in March of 2015 before heading to Lindsey Wilson. Fry also brings professional coaching experience after leading the Athletico Flames U18 and U17 girls soccer teams from 2016-19 and the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves u21’s (WPSL) in 2021.

As a Collegiate player at Lindsey Wilson, Fry was named to the Mid-South Conference (MSC) All-Conference team in 2010 and 2012. She was a NSCAA All-American in 2010 and a major part of the Blue Raiders’ National Championship in 2012.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Women’s soccer program at the University of Northwestern Ohio,” said Fry. “I want to personally thank President Jarvis, Athletic Director Jen Dervarics, former Athletic Director Chris Adams and the entire search committee for the wonderful opportunity to represent UNOH. I am looking forward to leading the program into the next chapter.”

Coach Fry, who resides in Columbia, Kentucky, will begin the transition to UNOH next week with plans to meet with her new team after they return from winter break in January.

