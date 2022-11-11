UNO men’s soccer denied by No. 7 Denver in Summit League semifinals

Well. 7 Denver scored with less than seven minutes left in the first half and that stood up for a 1-0 win over UNO in the Summit League men’s soccer tournament semifinals Thursday night.

It was the second time this season that the Mavs dropped a 1-0 decision to the Pioneers.

Both defenses controlled the match as both teams attempted six shots, including two on goal. UNO was issued a red card in the 75th minute and played the rest of the way a man down.

UNO finishes its first season under Coach Donovan Dowling with an 8-6-2 record.

UNO (8-6-2)……… 0 0 – 0