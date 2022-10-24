UNO hockey beats Alaska Fairbanks with a late goal in overtime

On a day when Omaha set a record for heat, tempers flared at Baxter Arena.

UNO forward Tyler Weiss scored with 22 seconds left in overtime Sunday as the Mavericks posted a 3-2 win over Alaska Fairbanks. The Nanooks won 3-2 in overtime Friday at Baxter.

In the postgame handshake line, fights broke out as officials struggled to break things up. One-hundred twenty penalty minutes were doled out — 70 to the Nanooks, 50 to the Mavs — before the players moved to their locker rooms.

Two players from each team received major fighting penalties. Brock Bremer and Kaden Bohlsen were whistled for the Mavs.

All on a day when the temperature soared to 87 degrees in Omaha, shattering the mark of 84 set in 1899.

“I didn’t quite see what happened there but it looks like there was a little altercation in the lineup,” Coach Mike Gabinet said. “Obviously, emotions were running high after a game like that.”

People are also reading…

Those emotions from the Mavs might have been pent up since Friday night, when the Nanooks celebrated their overtime winner near the UNO bench. The Mavs returned the favor Sunday, celebrating near the Fairbanks bench after Weiss’ goal.

“I think Friday might have had something to do with it,” UNO forward Jack Randl said. “It was a hard-fought game and things just kind of boiled over.”

Randl had another big game for the Mavs, who won their first home game in four tries. They scored the first two UNO goals, including one three minutes into the third that tied the game 2-2.

Officials originally ruled the shot hit the crossbar, but after video review, Randl’s shot from the slot caromed off the metal bar inside the net.

“I couldn’t really see the shot after it left my stick,” Randl said. “I had no idea it went in.”

Randl, who scored nine goals last season, has a team-leading seven in six games.

After a scoreless first period, the 3-4-1 Nanooks went ahead on the power play midway through the second. Jonny Sorenson tapped in his own rebound past goalie Simon Latkoczy.

Randl tied it five minutes later, but Fairbanks went back ahead in the final minute of the period on a power-play goal by TJ Lloyd.

The Mavs tied it again on Randl’s second goal and the score remained 2-2 through the end of regulation. That led to the second consecutive three-on-three, five-minute overtime between the teams.

With 1:45 left in OT, the Sorenson backhanded a shot off the crossbar. A tripping penalty 22 seconds later gave the Mavs a four-on-three power play and Weiss ended it with a one-timer from the slot.

“It was great for our guys to get rewarded,” Gabinet said. “We overcame some adversity tonight and it just showed the resilience of our group.”

The Mavs return to action Friday night, starting a two-game series at Long Island.

Alaska Fairbanks (3-3-1) … 0 2 0 0—2

At UNO (1-3-1) …………… 0 1 1 1—3

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1, AF Sorenson (Matsui, Bergmanis), 11:31. 2, UNO, Randl 6 (Pennington, Tychonick), 16:36. 3, AF, TJ Lloyd (Dubois, Pyke), 19:18.

Third period: 4, UNO, Randl 7 (Miller, Proctor), shorthanded, 2:59.