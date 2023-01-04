UNM’s Women’s basketball player grabs second Mountain West Conference Weekly Honor

Jan. 3—Shaiquel McGruder started 2023 the same way she finished 2022 — stuffing basketball stat sheets.

The University of New Mexico’s super senior forward put up strong back-to-back all-around performances and on Monday was named Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

McGruder averaged 22 points per game in UNM wins over South Carolina State on Thursday and Air Force on New Year’s Day, hitting 20 of 26 from the field over the two games. Her contributions did not stop with points scored. She also averaged 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.0 steals in the Lobos’ two victories.

McGruder was particularly good in Sunday’s MWC opener against Air Force, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. She secured her fourth double-double of the season by halftime.

An All-Mountain West performer last season, McGruder currently leads the league in field goal percentage (66.4%), steals per game (2.5), blocks per game (2.9) and ranks third in scoring (15.1 ppg) and fourth in rebounding ( 8.2). The 6-foot McGruder ranks third nationally in blocks and sixth in field goal percentage.

Monday’s Weekly MWC Honor was McGruder’s second this season.

Colorado State’s McKenna Hofschild also posted big performances last week, racking up 66 points and 11 assists as the Rams split two games against Fresno State and UNLV. Like McGruder, Hofschild has twice been named MWC Player of the Week this season. UNM (9-5, 1-0) visits Wyoming (8-5, 1-1) on Thursday and Colorado State (8-5, 1-1) on Saturday.