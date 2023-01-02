UNM football: Vincent named O-coordinator

Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named the University of New Mexico’s Offensive coordinators . The 47-year-old has been a Division I Offensive Coordinator since 2014.

“I’m thrilled to have someone with the caliber and experience of Coach Vincent joining our staff,” said Lobos head Coach Danny Gonzales. “To step into the interim role as head coach last year at UAB and lead the team to a win in the Bahamas Bowl is a credit to how well prepared he is, and how well prepared his team at UAB was.”

Vincent was named the interim head coach for the Blazers on June 27 of this past year upon the retirement of Bill Clark. In 2022, the Blazers went 7-6 overall, finishing the season with a 24-20 win over Miami of Ohio in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

The 2022 Blazers scored 30.1 points per game and currently rank just outside of the top-30 in total offense at 438.2 yards per game, a figure that would rank eighth in Lobo history over 124 seasons. The Blazers this past season totaled 5,697 yards of offense. UNM’s best yardage total in history was 5,664 yards in 1994.