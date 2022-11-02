UNM Continuing Education to host Inaugural New Mexico Arts & Crafts Festival : UNM Newsroom

A new opportunity to support local craftsmen and women is coming from The University of New Mexico.

UNM Continuing Education hosts its first-ever New Mexico Arts & Crafts Festival on Nov. 19, from 10 am to 4 pm

Organizers say this event, also called The Art of Gifting, will feature over 75 vendors at the Continuing Education building.

Local creatives and small businesses will showcase art, jewelry, decorations, fashion, and New Mexico artisanal foods.

There will also be family-friendly events, live entertainment, and food trucks. Registration is also open ahead of the event for a series of unique workshops, covering topics like belly dancing, crocheting, and harmonica playing.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to really think about gifts from our heart,” said Audrey Arnold, executive director of UNM Continuing Education. “Supporting our local creatives and dedicated small businesses not only directly contributes to our community by keeping money in the New Mexico economy, but it also creates a more personalized gift-giving experience this holiday season.”

This is free for the entire community. Learn more about the vendors and register for workshops ahead of the festival by clicking on the link here.