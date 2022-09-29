UNLV vs. New Mexico prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 5 college football picks, best bets from proven model

A Mountain West Conference Matchup is on tap between the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) and the UNLV Rebels (3-1) on Friday night. New Mexico hopes to bounce back after a 38-0 loss to LSU last week. Meanwhile, UNLV defeated Utah State 34-24, securing its second win in a row. The Rebels lead the all-time series 13-12, and won last year’s matchup 31-17. UNLV is 4-0, while New Mexico is 2-1-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Nevada is set for 11 pm ET on CBS Sports Network. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rebels at -14.5 in New Mexico vs. UNLV odds, while the over/under for total points is 43. Before making any UNLV vs. New Mexico picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on New Mexico vs. UNLV and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for UNLV vs. New Mexico:

New Mexico vs. UNLV spread: UNLV -14.5

New Mexico vs. UNLV Over/Under: 43 points

New Mexico vs. UNLV money line: UNLV -650, New Mexico +460

UNM: Under is 6-0 in Lobos last six games following an ATS loss

UNLV: Rebels are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

New Mexico vs. UNLV picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV’s offense has been rolling through the first four games. This unit has Playmakers all over and it’s been clear on the field. The Rebels rank third in the Mountain West in total yards (439.8), passing yards (259.8) and rushing yards (180). They are also first in the conference in scoring (39.5).

This unit is headlined by sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield. Brumfield is a dual-threat who makes plays with both his arm and legs. The California native has completed 70% of his throws for 990 yards with eight passing touchdowns. Brumfield has also logged 123 rushing yards with four scores. In his last outing, he went 21 of 31 for 217 pounds with a passing touchdown.

Why New Mexico can cover

The defense for New Mexico has been playing fairly well through the first month of the campaign. They haven’t allowed teams to Torch them, consistently Flying to the ball. The Lobos are ranked fourth in the Mountain West in total yards (355.5) and third in rushing yards per game (110.8). They’ve held their opponents to 14 or fewer points in three of the four games played.

Senior safety Jerrick Reed II makes plays in both the run and pass game. Reed II is a secure and sound tackler with impressive ball skills in coverage. The Mississippi native leads the team in both total tackles (34) and pass deflections (6). Sophomore linebacker Cody Moon is an instinctive player in the middle of the defense. Moon has been an effective blitzer, leading the team in sacks (3.5). He’s also second on the team in total stops (31).

How to make New Mexico vs. UNLV Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico vs. UNLV? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.