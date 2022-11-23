UNLV vs Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction

Game Information

Tip Off: 9:30pm central time (tonight)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming Link: Watch

Audio: Listen

Radio: KFAN 100.3 fm

Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

The Storyline

Minnesota is now at full roster when it comes to available players (in terms of guys who will be able to play this season) and the next step is fully comfortable. We’ve seen Braeden Carrington and Jamison Battle come back from injuries and now Braeden is playing at full speed. Battle has one game under his belt and now the team needs him to get comfortable and get his wind. Overall, the Gophers are now as fully healthy as they will be all season.

So the next opponent is 5-0 UNLV. The Runnin Rebels have a Headline win over Dayton who is a top 20 team and the favorite to win the A10, so that is where most of their steam is from. UNLV has had one blowout win and that was beating a horrible Incarnate Word team by 25 points (Incarnate Word is picked last in one of the worst leagues in college hoops). The Rebels have also had three/four score wins over Southern (top team in the SWAC), High Point (top three team in the Big South), and Southern Illinois (top three in the Missouri Valley) and that’s a nice group of non conference wins.

UNLV was picked in the middle of the Mountain West, but they have the Talent to push higher in the league, their team is just full of new players. A few have called this UNLV team “a Massive Chemistry experiment” and so far the results have been good. UNLV lost eight players to transfer two years ago when Kevin Kruger was hired and then he had to bring in another new eight players for this year’s team. The Rebels lost four starters and their top three scorers but Oklahoma transfer EJ Harkless (6’3 195 pound senior guard) and holdover Keshon Gilbert (6’4 180 pound sophomore) have had outstanding starts to the year.

The Numbers

UNLV plays four guards/wings and Minnesota will have to adjust. They start Harkless (6’3), Gilbert (6’4), Luis Rodriquez (6’6 senior guard), and Elijah Parquet (6’4 senior guard) with their 6’10 senior post (David Mukoa) and then bring 6’3 senior Justin Webster, 5’11 sophomore Jackie Johnson III, and 6’0 senior Jordan McCabe off the bench. The only other big they have used is 6’7 235 pound senior Victor Iwaukor. So that’s seven guards/wings, one power forward, and one center, and there are times where they have played with all guards. And those two bigs are averaging a combined seven points and ten rebounds a game shooting a combined 28 shots between them in five games.

The biggest thing Gopher fans should be concerned about? UNLV has forced 118 turnovers in five games (according to their site, that is a wild number)! That’s 23.8 turnovers a contest forced plus they are keeping teams under 40 percent shooting for the season. That said, UNLV’s Massive issue last season (three-point shooting) is an issue once again. The Rebels are shooting 27 percent from the arc this year and they take 22 Threes a contest. And even more amazing, that 27 percent is with Keshon Gilbert making 10 of 15 Threes this year! So the rest of the team is basically high school wrestlers out there throwing up prayers.

Because of their size and approach UNLV is not a team that is collecting a big amount of Offensive rebounds so Gopher fans shouldn’t have to worry about that issue too much tonight, especially considering the one guy that collects them somewhat regularly (Mukoa) only plays half the game. Also, Minnesota held Cal Baptist without an Offensive rebound for the final 30 minutes of Monday night’s game.

Remember the Gophers are a brutally bad foul shooting team at 54.5 percent for the season. Teams want to be at least 70 percent on the season and not a single Gopher is there. The Gopher guards have taken care of the ball this year with the exception of Jaden Henley who is producing a turnover every ten minutes. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging less than three games which is fine considering he plays 36 minutes a game and has the ball in his hands the entire game (37 assists in five games). Pharrell Payne leads the team in turnovers and you know UNLV will be sending a lot of extra attention at him tonight.

The Match-Ups

Be prepared for a lot of ball pressure from UNLV. Those seven guards are going to be coming in waves and every time a Gopher touches the ball they can expect a Rebel in their comfort zone. Cooper will have to be 40 minutes of consistency and he will need help from these young Gopher guards (Carrington and Henley) as well as Taurus Samuels to handle all of this pressure.

Minnesota has struggled with quick four guard line-ups, but those teams also used their bigs some. UNLV basically has a big on the floor to bring some space to the paint, grab some rebounds, and finish if those bigs are lucky enough to get a touch. The Gopher strength is up front with 6’9 Pharrell Payne (coming off a 15 point, 13 board game), 6’11 Dawson Garciaand 6’7 forward Jamison Battle.

The question is, which team will have to adjust? Will the Gophers use Payne/Garcia, Garcia/Treyton Thompson, and Payne/Thompson often taking advantage of their size edge? Or will Ben Johnson have to go smaller for parts of the game using only one big? It all depends on which team establishes control. UNLV does not have a player with the talent and size to defend Garcia or Payne, but the Gophers need to get them comfortable touches to take advantage.

My next question is, how does Minnesota defend Harkless and Gilbert? I would assume that Carrington will spend a lot of the game on one of those players after he had a great defensive game on Monday shutting down CBU leading scorer Joe Quintana. But what about Cooper? There were times he was solid and at other times he was basically wind in the face of Tara Armstrong who exploded for 25 points in the second half/overtime. Do the Gophers dust off Will Ramberg after not using him on Monday? He is one of Minnesota’s best Defenders and he could be an asset for part of the contest against Harkless or Gilbert. The biggest Perimeter Threat is Gilbert so he needs a hand in his face from Carrington and maybe Ramberg.

Prediction

These teams will look completely different. UNLV will use seven Seniors and two sophomores, and that core is not big, but they will be aggressive defenders. The Rebels have one shooter, but have a team full of attacking players. Meanwhile, Minnesota will get a lot of their points from their frontcourt talents (that’s including Battle at the three). If the Gophers can move the ball comfortably to Payne, Garcia, and Battle they should get clean looks at the rim once the ball is in their hands off that movement because all three will have distinct advantages in size. But will it get to them comfortably enough? This is a game where Minnesota needs a full 40 minutes of quality from Cooper.

I really don’t know how to predict a match-up after only five games that is so completely different. This game simply depends on which team establishes control. Can the Gophers limit turnovers? Can UNLV hit a three? Can Minnesota hit a foul shot? Can UNLV rebound enough (they have struggled on the glass)?

After watching Minnesota fail miserably against an experienced four guard DePaul line-up it’s impossible for me to pick the Gophers considering UNLV will have the same type of experienced guard line-up on the floor. And I think UNLV is better so I have to pick the Rebels until the Gophers can prove they can handle a team like this.

UNLV 62 Minnesota 58