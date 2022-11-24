UNLV v. Utah State: Stream Women’s College Volleyball Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Top-seeded UNLV gets on the court for the first time in the Mountain West Women’s college volleyball tournament when it takes on Utah State in the first semifinal. The Rebels were great during the regular season, going 26-3 overall and 17-1 in the Mountain West. They come into the tournament winners of 17 straight and haven’t lost since dropping a three-set match to Colorado State back on Sept. 22. It has been an impressive run for the Rebels that includes two five-set wins against Utah State earlier this year. They have gotten the better of the Aggies twice already and on Thursday, they will look to make it three straight.

The Aggies, though, will be looking to finally break through and get the upset of the streaking Rebels.

The Aggies got to the semifinals by beating New Mexico 3-0 on Wednesday. The Aggies had just lost to the Lobos in four sets but were dominant in the quarterfinals to move on.

It was an impressive match for the Aggies who were coming into the tournament with two straight losses. They hope Wednesday’s win will give them the momentum to pull off the upset on Thursday.

