UNLV Selects Malia Shoji To Lead Its Volleyball Program

Courtesy of UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – Malia Shoji has been named the new head coach of the volleyball program at UNLV, Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced on Wednesday.

Shoji comes to Las Vegas after having spent the last eight seasons overall with the Utah volleyball program and the last five as its associate head coach. She helped the Utes qualify for six-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16’s and three consecutive third-place finishes in the Pac-12 Conference.

“With our program at UNLV coming off of a Mountain West regular-season Championship and another trip to the NCAA Tournament, we were looking for someone who knows how to win at a high level and can further the trajectory of the success that has been established ,” Harper said. “It was evident throughout our search process that Coach Shoji shares in our overall approach of student-athlete development and has the experience that we were looking for to lead our program forward.”

Welcome Coach Shoji to the Rebel Family?? ??: https://t.co/meoaWCg81a pic.twitter.com/w8MN6tUPZh — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) January 4, 2023

While at Utah, Shoji was instrumental in the program reaching its highest-ever AVCA national ranking (7th) during the 2020 season. She coached Utah’s only two First Team All-Americans in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and she played a crucial role in standout Dani Drews earning the program’s first-ever Pac-12 Player of the Year selection and first-ever Ute to be named the Pacific South Region Player of the Year two years in a row.

“It is a tremendous honor to become a part of the UNLV Athletics family,” Shoji said. “I would like to thank President Whitfield, Director of Athletics Erick Harper, and the entire search committee for trusting me to lead the UNLV Volleyball program. It has always been about the people for me and UNLV has some of the best in the business. The support and passion that this department has for Rebel Volleyball creates a one-of-a-kind student-athlete experience.

“This program has a strong foundation of success and I cannot wait to start a new chapter with the Talented and dedicated women in this program. I am eager to get started together in our pursuit of Greatness both on and off the court. Becoming a head Coach has always been a dream of mine and there is no better school than UNLV and no better place than Las Vegas. The flourishing volleyball community in this city is one that I am thrilled to be a part of.”

In addition to her success with the Utes, Shoji has had several international opportunities including her time as high performance Assistant Coach for the USA Volleyball Women’s Junior A1 Team in 2019. Following her first season with Utah, Shoji was named an Assistant Coach for the Pac -12 Volleyball All-Star Team that toured China in the summer of 2016.

Prior to her time at Utah, Shoji served as an Assistant Coach at Western Oregon and was an Assistant Coach with Willamette University in 2011 where she helped establish the Capital City Elite Volleyball Club and served as the Director of Business Operations.

“Malia grew up in the gym and has coaching in her DNA,” Harper said. “Not only can she teach the game, but she will lead our young women in the Classroom and in the community, and she values ​​how to help prepare them for life after college. We had a very competitive pool of candidates and I am confident that our committee found a great next leader for our Rebels in Coach Shoji.”

Shoji, who played collegiately at Irvine Valley College from 2005-07, comes from a family that is embedded in the volleyball community. Shoji’s dad, Tom, has been a volleyball coach at the NCAA level for more than 30 years. Her uncle, Dave, has been the head coach at Hawai’i for 40 years and during that time, has accumulated 1,150 victories which ranks second all-time in career wins. Shoji’s cousins, Kawika and Erik, have both played professionally. Kawika just retired after a long career and played in two Olympics as a member of the USA Men’s National Team, while Erik is still playing professionally for Zaksa in Poland and is a current member of Team USA.

Shoji earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from UC San Diego in 2009 and her Master’s in education, information technology from Western Oregon in 2017. While attending IVC, she earned an associate’s degree in business administration.

Shoji and her husband Benjamin Kaufman have a daughter, Camryn (2 years old), and a son, Dalen (10 months old).

What They Are Saying…

“Malia is well prepared for this move and will do great things at UNLV! She is a Coach that cares about her student-athletes while challenging them to be their best. She is an excellent on court coach, has a great grasp on Scouting opponents and is a Tireless recruiter with a strong work ethic. Malia has had a huge impact on the Utah Volleyball program over the past eight years. She will be missed but I couldn’t be more happy for her and this opportunity to lead the Rebel Volleyball program.”

– Beth Launiere, Utah Head Coach

“I am ecstatic for my cousin Malia as she becomes the Head Coach of UNLV Volleyball! Her passion for volleyball, her work ethic, and her ability to balance work and life is inspiring and I cannot wait for her to start this journey as a head coach. I am so proud of her and I will be cheering every step of the way. UNLV Hired a good one.”

– Erik Shoji, two-time Olympian and current Team USA Volleyball member

