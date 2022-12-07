UNLV Names Barry Odom Head Football Coach

Courtesy of UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – A former head coach in the SEC and one of the nation’s top coordinators, Barry Odom has been appointed the new head coach of UNLV’s football program, Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced Tuesday.

Odom will be introduced to the Las Vegas community on Wednesday during a 10 am media conference in the Grand Hall of the Richard Tam Alumni Center on campus.

Odom comes to UNLV after finishing his third season at the University of Arkansas, serving as associate head coach, defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Razorbacks.

“My family and I would like to thank President Whitfield, Athletics Director Erick Harper and the administrative team for the opportunity to be the head football Coach of the UNLV Rebels,” said Odom. “I’m honored and excited to start developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of ​​their lives.

“I believe in the vision and plan that President Whitfield and Mr. Harper have for the UNLV Athletics Department. That alignment piece is critical and together we will achieve great success. This city is founded on opportunity and we look forward to this opportunity to lead this program and Engage with this amazing community and Rebels everywhere.”

Before moving to Fayetteville, Odom spent four seasons as head Coach at the University of Missouri, including taking two of his teams to Bowl games and finishing at .500 or better three times en route to building an overall record of 25-25 from 2016- 19. His 2018 Missouri Squad finished the regular season ranked 23rd in the College Football Playoff poll.

“Coach Odom knows what it takes to compete and win on college football’s biggest stages, and we’re thrilled that he’s bringing his incredible talent, work ethic, and commitment to success to UNLV,” said President Keith E. Whitfield. “We have high expectations for UNLV Football, and Coach Odom is a proven leader who will help elevate our program to new levels of success. It’s a great pleasure to welcome the Odom family to our university and Las Vegas.”

Odom, who turned 46 last month, becomes the 13th head coach in UNLV football history but the first with previous head coaching experience on the FBS level since College Football Hall of Famer John Robinson led the Rebels from 1999-2004.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Barry Odom and his family to UNLV,” said Harper. “We had a tremendous amount of interest in this head coaching position and Coach Odom checked every box, including having experience successfully leading a program at the highest level of this sport. He is unanimously well-respected around the country and is the right person at the right time for the Rebels as this program, this department and this university continue to ascend as part of the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World here in Las Vegas.”

Under Odom’s leadership, Missouri ended the 2019 regular season as one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking 14th nationally and third in the SEC in total defense (312.0 YPG) and 17th in the FBS with just 19.4 points allowed per game. Mizzou was particularly strong against the pass, ranking sixth in the Nation and second in the SEC with just 179.3 YPG. Linebacker Nick Bolton led the way, making a league-leading 107 tackles and earning First Team All-SEC.

In 2018, Odom became just the fourth Coach in Missouri history to lead the Tigers to a Bowl game in two of his first three seasons when Mizzou earned a berth in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. That Tiger team finished strong for the second year in a row, going 4-0 in November, including a 38-17 win at No. 11 Florida that was Missouri’s largest road win over a ranked opponent since 2008. His 2017 team won six straight to finish the regular season 7-5 and earn a trip to the Texas Bowl.

Before being elevated to head coach, Odom returned to Missouri in 2015 as the program’s defensive coordinator and helped the Tigers rank ninth nationally in total defense, allowing just 302 yards per game. That defense became Mizzou’s first to rank inside the nation’s Top 10 since the NCAA started keeping defensive stats in 1978. The same unit ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense (16.2 PPG) and pass defense (169.2 YPG).

Odom’s recent work at Arkansas under head Coach Sam Pittman included helping this year’s Squad earn a bid to the Liberty Bowl one season after the Razorbacks defeated Penn State in the Outback Bowl and earned a final AP ranking of 24. His 2021 defense allowed just 22.9 PPG – 12 fewer per game than in 2020 and the fewest for an Arkansas defense since 2014 – and allowed 84 fewer yards of total defense. That Hogs’ secondary gave up just 214.2 yards per game as cornerback Montaric Brown led the league with five interceptions to earn First Team All-SEC and Third Team All-America honors. The run defense also evolved to allow just 153.9 yards per game, the fewest for Arkansas since 2015. Burlsworth Trophy Winner Grant Morgan led a trio of linebackers that all notched 100+ tackles. Bumper Pool’s team-best 125 stops earned him Second Team All-SEC Accolades to go along with Third Team All-America honors.

Under Odom’s watch, the Hogs’ 18 takeaways during the 2020 campaign ranked 25th nationally. Arkansas’ 13 interceptions were second most in the SEC and 13th most in the FBS. Morgan earned First Team All-SEC and Walter Camp Second Team All-America honors after leading the Nation in tackles per game.

In between his stints at Missouri, Odom earned his first defensive coordinator job at Memphis in 2012, transforming the Tigers into a defensive power. In 2014, his defense ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense (17.1 PPG) and 22nd nationally in total defense (343.3 YPG) to help the Tigers go 10-3. That marked an incredible turnaround for a Memphis team that ranked 117th prior to his arrival. The program improved defensively each year under Odom, rising from 50th nationally in total defense in 2012 to 39th in 2013 to 22nd in his final year.

Odom began his coaching career in 2000 as an Assistant Coach at his prep alma mater, Ada High School in Oklahoma before taking over as head Coach at Rock Bridge High School in Missouri for two seasons. In 2003 he returned to Columbia as a Graduate Assistant on the staff of Gary Pinkel, the man he would eventually succeed as head coach of Missouri 13 years later.

A native of Maysville, Oklahoma, Odom lettered four times as a linebacker at Missouri from 1996-99, making two trips to Bowl games and serving as team captain during his senior season. He ended his career ranked in the school’s all-time top 10 with 362 tackles.

Odom graduated from Missouri in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in education and earned his Master’s in education from the school in 2004. He and his wife, Tritia, have two sons, JT and Garyt, and a daughter, Anna.

ODOM’S COACHING FILE

2022-PR: UNLV – Head Coach

2020-22: Arkansas – Associate Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, Safeties

2016-19: Missouri – Head Coach

2015: Missouri – Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers

2012-14: Memphis – Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers

2009-11: Missouri – Safeties

2007-08: Missouri – Assistant AD, Director of Football Operations

2006: Missouri – Director of Football Operations

2004-05: Missouri – Director of Football Recruiting

2003: Missouri – Administrative Graduate Assistant

2001-02: Rock Bridge (MO) High School – Head Coach

2000: Ada (OK) High School – Assistant Coach

SEASON TICKET RENEWALS: Season ticket renewals for the 2023 UNLV football season are available now. Please click here to renew.