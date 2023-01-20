UNLV at Wyoming: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UNLV is on a tear and it continues to wreak havoc as it heads to Laramie to take on Wyoming. The Lady Rebels are 17-2 and have won eight straight games. While UNLV is undefeated at home, both of its losses have come on the road. Wyoming has been no slouch whatsoever with a 12-5 record, a 7-1 home record and the winners of its last five games. The Cowgirls will be happy to be home after a three-game road trip, even though they went undefeated in that span. Wyoming is coming off a close 57-53 win over Nevada. The Cowgirls used the second quarter, outscoring their opponent 10-2, to give them the cushion to win on the road. It was enough for Wyoming to overcome the fourth quarter where Nevada outscored the visitors by eight.

How to Watch UNLV at Wyoming in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the UNLV at Wyoming Women’s College Basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

While the game was a defensive battle back-and-forth, Wyoming had three players score in double digits. The Cowgirls will need to come out the gate faster if they are to upset UNLV even at home.

UNLV was dominant against Boise State beating the Broncos 73-61. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas and Desi-Rae Young were a tough duo as they both scored 16 and 15 points respectively. This is the best record the Lady Rebels have had in 33 seasons. Can UNLV improve even further on its dominance tonight in the Lady Rebels’ quest to win back-to-back conference titles?

