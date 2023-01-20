UNLV at Wyoming: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UNLV is on a tear and it continues to wreak havoc as it heads to Laramie to take on Wyoming. The Lady Rebels are 17-2 and have won eight straight games. While UNLV is undefeated at home, both of its losses have come on the road. Wyoming has been no slouch whatsoever with a 12-5 record, a 7-1 home record and the winners of its last five games. The Cowgirls will be happy to be home after a three-game road trip, even though they went undefeated in that span. Wyoming is coming off a close 57-53 win over Nevada. The Cowgirls used the second quarter, outscoring their opponent 10-2, to give them the cushion to win on the road. It was enough for Wyoming to overcome the fourth quarter where Nevada outscored the visitors by eight.

