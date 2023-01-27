Unleashed Brands’ martial arts brand faces $75 million lawsuit from franchise owners

The Christmas that Cale Bearden gave his son this year was not what he imagined it would be.

“If you’d asked me a year ago what my life would look like and how my son’s life is gonna look – it’s much different than what reality is right now,” Bearden said.

Bearden and 53 other franchise owners blame Unleashed Brands, the high-flying Bedford-based holding company that’s been assembling and franchising a collection of kid-friendly businesses, and its Premier Martial Arts.

Related: How Michael Browning turned a trampoline park into a multimillion-dollar parent company

Bearden and other franchise owners in a lawsuit that they fell for the company’s promise of a “semi-absentee” model – one where they could operate a franchise by putting in only 10 hours a week and with a skeletal staff of full-time and one part-time employee.

They’re seeking $75 million in damages for fraud and breach of contract claims

One of the lawyers representing Barry Van Over, CEO of Premier Martial Arts, declined to comment. Other attorneys identified in the lawsuit did not respond to requests for comment.

In May 2021, Bearden and his wife Aimee, bought six Franchises of Unleashed-owned Premier Martial Arts, a national martial arts studio, and opened their first Dallas-Fort Worth franchise a year later. What the family thought was a great investment has now placed them in “survival mode,” according to Cale Bearden.

Related: Michael Browning Jr.’s Unleashed Brands adds new brand — a college readiness company

According to the lawsuit, the Beardens say they’ve lost over $145,000 opening and operating the first franchise and racked up nearly $300,000 in loans to purchase and develop it. They’ve signed two leases that total over $950,000.

On its website, Premier Martial Arts gives a broad range – $183,650 to $421,800 – for the expected initial investment to open a franchise. Its franchise owners averaged Gross sales of $548,345 in 2021.

Some franchise owners say they’ve had to hire more than the two employees they were told to hire. Bearden said he spent up to 60 hours a week working in his first year as a franchise owner.

The Beardens’ experience mirrors what other franchise owners say as well – they’ve watched their savings diminish and their debts rise.

Premier Martial Arts falls under the umbrella of kid-friendly brands that Unleashed Brands, founded by Michael Browning Jr., operates. It’s one of six brands that Unleashed Brands has purchased to create an Empire of firms that focus on its three Pillars of “learn, play, grow.”

Related: Bedford’s Unleashed Brands scoops up a youth esports league for growing portfolio

Unleashed Brands began in July 2021 when Browning branched out from his successful trampoline park business Urban Air Adventure Park because he wanted to “unleash the potential” in children from their early childhood years to college. The youth brands he sought to recruit needed to fit under three pillars: learn, play and grow. He’s found six brands over the last couple of years that fit.

First came Snapology in July 2021. The firm provides programs and workshops that engage children aged 1 to 14 in hands-on, interactive activities.

The second to join was The Little Gym International in November 2021. The fitness franchise business with nearly 400 locations is geared towards kids ages 4 months to 12 years old. According to Unleashed Brands, the chain’s revenue has soared 55% in the last year.

And in December 2021, Unleashed Brands bought Premier Martial Arts, a martial arts school franchise with programs for kids and adults.

Two other deals closed in 2022.

In early April, Browning added a college readiness program to the mix in a deal for Class 101, a Lexington, Ky., company that helps high schoolers navigate the college search process. Later that same month, they brought on XP League, a youth esports organization that lets players ages 7 to 15 compete in a nine-week season in the US and Canada.

Bearden said he hopes the franchise owners’ lawsuit gets the attention of the Federal Trade Commission, the nation’s consumer protection watchdog. He contends franchise owners are also consumers based on the FTC’s Franchise Rule.

“I think that shines a pretty glaring light that [the FTC] needs to be something that is changed,” Bearden said.