Unleash your creativity at Athens Arts

The next Art on Thursday event sponsored by Athens Arts will be a Cricut class.

Classes will take place Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 at the studio, 216 E. Main St.

Cricut is a brand name for a popular cutting machine. Many may have received a Cricut as a gift or possibly heard or read how much you can do with a Cricut. Maybe you ran out and bought one. Don’t be intimidated or feel overwhelmed before ever opening the box.

Free your Cricut from its box. Learn that it is not intimidating. Unleash the creativity from within.

The first class will focus on learning the online software called Cricut Design Space. This software is necessary to work your Cricut. The second class you will design and make a Canvas bag and matching accessory bag. At the end of the class, you will take two personalized items home.

To participate, you will need to bring a Cricut machine; Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Maker or Cricut Joy, the green/standard cutting mat, any tools, scissors, a weed tool or an X-ACTO knife and a laptop.

There is a difference in the use of the program with a tablet or phone and this class will only be Addressing laptop use.

You don’t need to bring your own materials as the instructor will supply sample materials to cut the first class.

Both classes are included in the $35 registration fee. No discount for attending only one day. Choose an afternoon session (1-3 pm) or an evening session (6-8 pm). Class is open to anyone 12 years and older.

To reserve a spot for the two-day class, stop by Athens Arts from 10 am to 6 pm Thursday and Friday or from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday. Call 765-362-7455 during business hours to pay via credit card.



