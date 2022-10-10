UNK Women’s soccer falls to Northeastern

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) – The Northeastern State RiverHawks scored goals in each half to down Nebraska Kearney, 2-0Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.

NSU moves to 5-2-7 (2-2-3) while UNK falls to 0-11-3 (0-5-2). The ‘Hawks are now seventh in the MIAA with nine points.

Omaha senior Payton Rhen got off a couple of early shots for the Lopers but one sailed left and the other went right. UNK also had a corner about seven minutes into the action.

“First half is exactly what we’re trying to do. We were on the front foot the whole time,” said UNK head coach Rob Breton. At the 12-minute mark, NSU took advantage of a fortuitous bounce as junior Myka Heimbach sent a cross into the box from the left wing. The ball bounced around with a Loper trying to head it out near the backline. However, the ball banged off sophomore Lauren Parton’s face and went straight to sophomore Whitney Gentry in the right box for a tap in goal.

“Where we headed the ball was right back into our box rather than kicking it out for a corner. That’s just decision making and knowing what’s the best option here … give them the ball back in front of the goal or giving up a corner and getting our marks back together,” said Breton. “Give them credit. They capitalized on that one good moment and an (odd bounce) is part of the game.

“UNK had two more corners in the opening half with a shot from Lincoln junior Jacylan Doering saved by ‘Hawk keeper Rebecca Partyka at the 31st minute.

Having four Corners in each half, NSU added an insurance goal when freshman Eileen Jeschke hit a laser from about 22 yards out on the right wing. It marks her first collegiate goal.

Earlier in the half, Missouri sophomore Emily Flowers had a chance to tie things up but her shot was stopped by a leaping Partyka. After the second goal, Rhen saw her third shot on the day saved as well.

“We had some good moments after halftime. They did a rotation in their midfield which affected how we were shifting and how we should’ve been pressing. We were doing really good but let a player get open at the top of the box and she took a heck of a shot and puts it upper 90 back post,” said Breton.

Three different ‘Hawks had two shots apiece with Partyka making three saves to earn the win. Finally, Lincoln sophomore keeper Mackenzie Smith made four saves.

UNK hosts Central Missouri next Friday afternoon and then Missouri Southern State on Sunday to close out the 2022 home slate.

“We have to get that energy back that we had in the first half and we have to capitalize when we create these opportunities. In the first half we get all these great chances in the final third, but blow our shots over the goal instead of putting them in the back of the net,” said Breton. “You can really see the progress but the results don’t show it.”

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.