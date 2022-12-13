UNK cutting 6 arts and science teachers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) – The University of Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday said it was cutting six Faculty positions in the College of Arts and Sciences effective by May 2024.

The school said four Faculty members were notified Tuesday and will have about a year-and-a-half to find other jobs. Two additional unfilled Faculty lines are also being eliminated, bringing the total reduction to six Faculty positions. All are in the College of Arts and Sciences.

In an email sent to Faculty Tuesday, Chancellor Doug Kristensen said in part, ““UNK has for decades prioritized academic quality, and that begins with our faculty. We value the people who deliver on the educational promise of the institution. But UNK is not immune from long-term trends in higher-education enrollment, and sustaining the size of our Faculty is no longer feasible. As a matter of good management, we made the decision three years ago to undertake a review of instructional staffing.”

Kristensen also said a Faculty Advisory committee identified a number of metrics by which to measure Faculty needs including student credit hour production, number of majors, and number of graduates from the program.

His statement also said two open campus meetings were held to explain the need and the process for reviewing instructional staffing loads. Campus feedback was solicited and reviewed. The senior vice chancellor consulted with the Deans over the past two years and developed initial recommendations. Those were reviewed early in the 2022-23 academic year, and decisions have been finalized.

The College of Arts and Sciences is UNK’s largest college.

Tenured Faculty have a two-year period of recall rights, and each individual will be considered for openings on campus as appropriate in light of their qualifications.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.