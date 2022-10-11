University’s Jackson Pinney qualifies for state tournament; US and Mentor eliminated – News-Herald

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP — Despite his team being eliminated, University’s Jackson Pinney is headed to the state tournament next weekend at the Ohio State University Scarlet course after moving past the Division I boys golf district tournament at Pine Hills Golf Club on Oct. 10.

Pinney shot a 74 to become the fourth individual Qualifier out of five to reach the state tournament. He played consistent golf with a 38 on the front and 36 on the back to move on, and he credited his approach shots in getting him there.

“I hit my Irons really well today, I put a lot of them close and I made a lot of putts today,” said Pinney. “All of them within 10 feet, I think I made. I wasn’t really focused on the score, I was just coming in to hopefully enjoy the walk and play some good golf. I pulled out a good round today.”

Pinney moves on to Columbus as an individual Qualifier with Westlake’s Sion Park (71), Stow-Munroe Falls’ Ben Skripac (73), Walsh Jesuit’s Josh Weiner (73) and Kent Roosevelt’s Liam Curtis (75).

The Preppers as a team were eliminated after firing a 324, which finished in a tie for seventh place with Strongsville. After Pinney, Sachin Singh paced University with an 82 after shooting 39 on the front nine. Both Ethan Roberts and Adam Sands shot 84, and Jackson Kubic finished with 87.

Mentor was the other team from the area to qualify for district, but the Cardinals had a tough day. The team finished in last out of 20 teams with a score of 361. But Coach Eric Vinborg won’t let the district results lay waste to the Cardinals’ successful season.

“It was a beautiful day for golf, and the greens were super fast,” said Vinborg. “We played a practice round yesterday, but the course won today. I’d say we had a successful year, we had a lot of Seniors this year, and everybody had a good time playing. We’ll probably look to the future for better times.”

Louis LaGanke led Mentor with an 80 after shooting 40 on both nines. He was followed by Braedon Caldwell (93), Braden Hudson (94), Andrew Betz (94) and Joe Gaiters (106). As Vinborg alluded to, Betz will be the only returner for next year’s team.

Chardon and Mayfield also had two individual district qualifiers each, but they couldn’t move on to the state tournament. Ty Roedinger shot an 83 and Noah Gerlica finished with 91 for Chardon, while Mayfield was represented by Jack Pickerill (85) and Charlie Grim (92).