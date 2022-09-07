University subject profile: English | English and creative writing

What you’ll learn

From Geoffrey Chaucer to Toni Morrison, you’ll study a broad range of writers, topics and genres. You’ll spend hours reading, discussing and writing, and be expected to analyze literature, know the genres, and put what you’ve read into some form of social and historical context. There may be an opportunity to specialise, so if you have a penchant for female 19th-century writers or Irish poetry, certain courses will allow you to study them in greater detail.

Alternatively, you might wish to study linguistics, another subject usually found in English departments. Linguists are more concerned with the specific aspects of language – such as sound, grammar and meaning – rather than the creative use of it. You’ll investigate how languages ​​differ, how language relates to thought, and how we understand it in the written and spoken form.

How you’ll learn

You’ll have lectures with expert professors, and seminars where you’ll get a chance to debate your responses to texts. You will need to read a lot of books, which can be a solitary affair: English courses tend to have among the fewest contact hours of all degree courses. But time in the library will sharpen your time-management skills and ability to work independently. Optional modules will depend on the specialization and research interests of the lecturers at the university, so it’s worth doing your research to ensure your interests align.

Many courses offer the chance to study abroad for a year and gain a fresh perspective on literature.

Entry requirements

English A-level is usually required. Your assessment is likely to be largely coursework-based, with few exams. This may include group projects and creative portfolios as well as essays.

What job can you get?

English isn’t a particularly vocational option, which leaves the door wide open on the job front. Journalism, editing or publishing are obvious choices for those with a love of words, but these can be competitive careers. Graduates will also be well placed for a career in advertising or marketing, so consider applying for Graduate training schemes. With further study, English graduates can go into law, teaching or academia.

Rest assured, you’ll leave with plenty of skills. These include the ability to work independently and manage your time, as well as research and team-working. You’ll learn to communicate to a high standard and how to convey opinions coherently and creatively.