University offers student activities weekend before school – Iowa State Daily

Welcoming students back to campus and the larger Ames community, Iowa State has packed the weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 full of activities and deals for students.

Throughout the weekend students can find exclusive deals at many of Ames’s local businesses organized through the Ames Chamber of Commerce. Throughout the weekend Iowa State students will be asked to show their ID before receiving deals.

The events kick off Friday with a cookout from 6 pm to 9 pm in Lied Recreation Center, serving hotdogs and burgers. The cookout will also include opportunities to enjoy music and engage with classmates through games.

Students can also watch Cyclone Volleyball vs. Missouri Tigers in the final exhibition match before the beginning of the regular season. The match will take place at 6 pm in Hilton Coliseum.

Finally, Friday will feature a viewing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” originally slated to take place on the South Campanile Lawn. The location was changed to room 2055 of Hoover Hall due to predictions of poor weather. Free snacks will be available to the first 500 students to arrive.

Students can start off their Saturday with the “Greatest of All Time Breakfast” and morning calisthenics on the North Campanile Lawn. Breakfast will be served from 8 am to 10 am and calisthenics will be from 9 am to 10 pm

The Ames Farmers’ Market will also take place on Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on Ames Main Street.

For the afternoon, the Welcome Weekend schedule advertised the ISU Bookstore Open House, allowing students to stock up on Iowa State merchandise. The Bookstore open house will take place from noon to 2 pm

The Furman Aquatic Center will allow students to swim for free from 1 pm to 8 pm Students will need their student ID to gain admission.

From 2 pm to 5:30 pm Bingo will be offered in the Sun Room and South Ballroom of Memorial Union, featuring Snacks and prizes.

Chris Jones, a hypnotist and previous contestant on “America’s Got Talent” will be performing from 6 pm to 7 pm in Durham Hall, Memorial Union.

The weekend is topped off with another movie viewing, this time of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The viewing will take place on the South Campanile Lawn. Snacks will also be available to the first 500 students to arrive.