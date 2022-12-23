University of Wisconsin signs seven future Badgers to 2023 men’s soccer roster

MADISON, Wis. – Seven future Badgers are set to play men’s soccer at the University of Wisconsin, as they join the program in 2023.

The seven players include: goalkeeper Jack Roach (Minnesota United), defender Andrew Chavez (Sockers FC), forward Roman Eisa (Sockers FC), defender Will Smith (FC Wisconsin), midfielder Trip Fleming (Chicago Fire), defender Ryan Quintos (Chicago Fire) and forward Cristian Torres-Gale (Chicago Fire).

Roman Eisa

6-2.5, 160

Elmhurst, Ill.

Chicago Fire Academy/Sockers FC

IG: roman_eisa

Roman Eisa is from Elmhurst, Illinois, and attended York Community High School. He has two siblings, Ava and Mic, and is the son of Cheryl and Michael Eisa. Eisa played for Sockers FC and the Chicago Fire Academy, taking a trip to play in Polan in 2019. He chose “Wisconsin for many reasons, it’s both a great school academically and athletically and its wonderful facilities and support staff would allow me all the opportunities to succeed in the classroom as well as on the field.”

Jack Roach

6-3, 170

Plymouth, Minn.

Minnesota United FC (MLS NEXT)

IG: jackroacch

Jack Roach is a native of Plymouth, Minnesota, and the son of Will Roach and Lisa Schwartz. Wisconsin runs deep in the Roach and Schwartz family with Lisa graduating from Madison in 1992 and Jack’s older brother Sam currently attending UW-Madison (Class of 2024). Roach plays for Minnesota United in MLS Next as well as the MNUFC 2nd team. Roach chose Wisconsin because it was his “dream school coming into the recruiting process. My mom attended the school, my brother attends it currently, there are so many academic opportunities, and I’m really excited about the coaching staff and players there”. Roach is the only goalkeeper in the recruiting class.

Cristian Torres-Gale

5-6, 140

Madison, Wis.

Chicago Fire II

IG: cristian._tg

Cristian Torres-Gale is Madison born and raised. He is the son of Annabel and Rafael Torres and brother to Miguel Torres and Analia Torress. He attended WIVA for high school and plans to major in business. According to Torres “being born and raised in Madison made me feel like a Badger since day one. Getting to grow up and be able to watch Badger soccer, football and basketball made me want to grow up and be a part of this great school and Athletic program”. Torres currently plays for Chicago Fire FC II and has international touring experience in both Poland and Mexico.

Andrew Chavez

5-6, 140

Elmhurst, Ill.

Soccer FC

IG: Andrewchavv

Andrew Chavez resides in Elmhurst, Illinois, and is the son of Suzanne and Tom Chavez. Andrew also has two older sisters, Marissa and Olivia. Chavez intends to major in kinesiology and exercise science and chose Wisconsin because “being able to receive a degree from an exceptional university and play in a top conference for soccer was always a goal of mine. It was an opportunity I could not pass up on.” After playing for Chicago Fire for three years, Andrew moved to his current Sockers FC squad.

Trip Fleming

5-10, 160

Libertyville, Ill.

Chicago Fire FC II

IG: tripfleming

Trip Fleming is from Libertyville, Illinois, and intends to major in business. He has two siblings, Hannah and Mairead, and is the son of Richard and Kerri Fleming. Collegiate athletics runs in the family; his mother Kerri competed at Merrimack college in both softball and field hockey for four years while his father Richard played four years of soccer at Merrimack as well. Fleming decided on Wisconsin because “I believe that the ambitions of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Men’s Soccer program align with my ambitions of winning championships as a badger and also developing a culture filled with future professionals”. Fleming currently plays for the Chicago Fire Academy as Wells as Chicago Fire FC II MLS Next Pro. He notably was invited to the 2022 Chicago Fire First Team Preseason and played in two first team friendlies. Among his highlights are winning the U15 Bellsport Cup in Poland and the U19 MLS Next Cup.

Will Smith

6-1, 185

Whitefish Bay, Wis.

FC Wisconsin

IG: will.smith_8



Will Smith is from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and attends Whitefish Bay High School. He is the son of Kate and Curt Smith and brother to Emma, ​​Elizabeth and Charlie. Smith is a Badger through and through, being a fourth generation Badger and growing up watching and attending Wisconsin sports events. He has “always dreamed of playing college soccer, and to be able to play so close to home adds even more to the opportunities.” Smith plays for FC Wisconsin and also played for his high school varsity team. As a senior he was All-American, Great Lakes All-Region team, first-team all-state, first-team all-conference, and conference player of the year, all while captaining a top-20 ranked team in the nation.

Ryan Quintos

5-10, 173

Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Chicago Fire II

IG: RyanQuintos

Quintos played his senior year for Chicago Fire II and ranked by Top Draw Soccer as the No. 61 overall player, No. 27 for his position and No. 7 in the Midwest. His junior year, his Squad was MLS Next U-19 Champions and he took part in the regional U-17 national team camp in Indianapolis. He was also invited to the U-17 camp as a sophomore, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

They traveled to Croatia in 2018 and played with the US Youth National Team against Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Serbia. He also played in Montreal in 2018 with the Chicago Fire Academy and won the Bellsports Cup in Poland with the team that same year. Returned to Poland and played in Mexico in 2019.

Quintos, who officially signed last spring, is expected to join the Badgers in January 2023.

“Academically and athletically, Wisconsin has the best of both worlds,” Quintos said. “It will help me develop both on and off the field and the environment with the players is one I want to be a part of.”